U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,360.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,733.25
    +32.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.20
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.72
    +0.95 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4300
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,114.57
    +744.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.69
    -13.16 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.45
    -35.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

KixCare Raises $2M Seed Round to Revolutionize Canadian Pediatric Care

·3 min read

Funding Will Expand Virtual Pediatric Platform Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - KixCare, the virtual healthcare platform revolutionizing pediatric care, today announced its successful raise of $2 million in seed funding. Esplanade Ventures, Canada's leading digital health venture capital firm, led the round, with participation from Horizon Capital and notable angel investors.

KixCare (CNW Group/KixCare)
KixCare (CNW Group/KixCare)

"The reception to KixCare's launch this summer has demonstrated that Canadian families are ready to embrace digital options for pediatric care," stated Daniel Warner, KixCare's Chief Executive Officer. "Our company's co-founders are not just doctors, but parents and grandparents too. As a result, we understand how the current model of children's healthcare often fails to meet the needs of both families and providers. We could not be more excited to grow, develop, and scale KixCare, and to introduce Canadian families to the future of children's healthcare."

KixCare's virtual healthcare platform provides a simple, accessible solution for many of the challenges present in children's healthcare today. Many families are unable to find a pediatrician who can accommodate their needs, particularly when seeking urgent care. Existing traditional and digital healthcare options often fail to provide accessible, online pediatric care from experts.

KixCare gives families secure, virtual consultations with pediatricians, who receive real-time patient information to aid their diagnosis. KixCare also provides parents with access to Allied Health Specialists across a variety of disciplines, supporting the growing demand for comprehensive care across key areas such mental health, concussion, and sleep, diet, and lactation concerns. These pediatric experts are available seven days a week, from the convenience of a family's home, and outside of traditional clinic hours, either by appointment or within the hour for more urgent situations.

Following its initial launch in Ontario, KixCare is now expanding its services across Canada. Proceeds from the seed round are being deployed to facilitate this expansion and enhance the company's platform, adding complementary healthcare services and implementing additional features to improve the pediatric care experience.

KixCare was founded by a team of healthcare veterans, including Dr. Sheldon Elman, who brings over 45 years' experience in healthcare as a family physician and had a successful exit from Medisys, which he founded, and is the Founder and Chairman of Persistence Capital Partners and Esplanade Ventures. He is joined by Dr. Harley Eisman, Chief Medical Officer of KixCare and Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Services, Montreal Children's Hospital with over 25 years' experience as a physician.

"We are pleased to support KixCare in pursuing its vision of delivering accessible, high-quality, virtual pediatric care," stated Dr. Sheldon Elman, Esplanade Ventures' Chairman. "Existing digital healthcare options are failing not only families, but also their healthcare providers, whose value is undercut by capped hourly rates and high overhead costs. KixCare's world-class team is composed of doctors and parents who understand both aspects of this challenge, and as a result are ideally positioned to address the needs of Canada's rapidly expanding pediatric healthcare market."

About KixCare

KixCare connects Canadian families and their children with pediatric telehealth services. We are a digital health company created by doctors who possess more than fifty years of combined clinical and corporate experience. Our mission is to enable equitable access to quality care for all Canadian children. Our team of pediatric care experts include Pediatricians, Psychologists, Behavioural Therapists, Dietitians, Concussion Specialists, and more. We're here to make it All Better Together.

Learn more at www.kixcare.com

About Esplanade Ventures

Esplanade Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on digital health. Based in Montreal, with offices in Toronto, Esplanade invests globally and actively partners with early-stage and high growth digital health companies shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

Learn more at www.esplanadeventures.com

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Lindsay Silverberg
Talk Shop Media
lindsay@talkshopmedia.com
416-710-3733

For Investor Inquiries, Please Contact:

Daniel Warner
KixCare
daniel.warner@kixcare.com

Dr. Sheldon Elman
KixCare
sheldon.elman@esplanadeventures.com

SOURCE KixCare

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c4678.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • NASCAR driver helps Novant Health break ground on children’s emergency center in NC

    The new children’s emergency services center near Charlotte is expected to open in 2022.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

    Doctors warn against mixing different types of COIVD-19 vaccine shots

  • NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

    NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield. Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management. Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. All patients had been following customary treatment guidance

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Merck Submits Covid Pill to FDA for Emergency Approval

    Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, is shown in a late-stage trial to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%.

  • Are you eligible for Medicare? What to know about open enrollment

    Medicare’s open enrollment period begins Oct. 15, and Americans have less than two months to figure out what plans and coverage they’ll enroll in. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t wait to make changes to Medicare. MarketWatch will be discussing the options for Medicare coverage, as well as the do’s and don’ts during this enrollment period, with Ari Parker, lead adviser at Chapter, a company that specializes in maximizing Medicare coverage during a Barron’s Live podcast episode on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. eastern.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

    Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected

  • New Zealand announces vaccine mandates for health and education workers

    New Zealand officials announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be mandatory for most workers in the education and health sectors.Why it matters: The country is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, with Auckland the epicenter. NZ's most populous city has been under lockdown restrictions since August.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week that her government was phasing out its e

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • 3-year-old found alive after missing for days in woods released from hospital

    Christopher Ramirez was treated at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for two days before a police escort Monday brought him home to a crowd of neighbors, family and loved ones.

  • How a simple nasal swab could help a Peninsula company redefine lung cancer risk

    "We've been all over it," a Veracyte executive said about the company's research to detect lung cancer earlier and less invasively.