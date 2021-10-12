KixCare Raises $2M Seed Round to Revolutionize Canadian Pediatric Care

Funding Will Expand Virtual Pediatric Platform Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - KixCare, the virtual healthcare platform revolutionizing pediatric care, today announced its successful raise of $2 million in seed funding. Esplanade Ventures, Canada's leading digital health venture capital firm, led the round, with participation from Horizon Capital and notable angel investors.

KixCare (CNW Group/KixCare)

"The reception to KixCare's launch this summer has demonstrated that Canadian families are ready to embrace digital options for pediatric care," stated Daniel Warner, KixCare's Chief Executive Officer. "Our company's co-founders are not just doctors, but parents and grandparents too. As a result, we understand how the current model of children's healthcare often fails to meet the needs of both families and providers. We could not be more excited to grow, develop, and scale KixCare, and to introduce Canadian families to the future of children's healthcare."

KixCare's virtual healthcare platform provides a simple, accessible solution for many of the challenges present in children's healthcare today. Many families are unable to find a pediatrician who can accommodate their needs, particularly when seeking urgent care. Existing traditional and digital healthcare options often fail to provide accessible, online pediatric care from experts.

KixCare gives families secure, virtual consultations with pediatricians, who receive real-time patient information to aid their diagnosis. KixCare also provides parents with access to Allied Health Specialists across a variety of disciplines, supporting the growing demand for comprehensive care across key areas such mental health, concussion, and sleep, diet, and lactation concerns. These pediatric experts are available seven days a week, from the convenience of a family's home, and outside of traditional clinic hours, either by appointment or within the hour for more urgent situations.

Story continues

Following its initial launch in Ontario, KixCare is now expanding its services across Canada. Proceeds from the seed round are being deployed to facilitate this expansion and enhance the company's platform, adding complementary healthcare services and implementing additional features to improve the pediatric care experience.

KixCare was founded by a team of healthcare veterans, including Dr. Sheldon Elman, who brings over 45 years' experience in healthcare as a family physician and had a successful exit from Medisys, which he founded, and is the Founder and Chairman of Persistence Capital Partners and Esplanade Ventures. He is joined by Dr. Harley Eisman, Chief Medical Officer of KixCare and Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Services, Montreal Children's Hospital with over 25 years' experience as a physician.

"We are pleased to support KixCare in pursuing its vision of delivering accessible, high-quality, virtual pediatric care," stated Dr. Sheldon Elman, Esplanade Ventures' Chairman. "Existing digital healthcare options are failing not only families, but also their healthcare providers, whose value is undercut by capped hourly rates and high overhead costs. KixCare's world-class team is composed of doctors and parents who understand both aspects of this challenge, and as a result are ideally positioned to address the needs of Canada's rapidly expanding pediatric healthcare market."

About KixCare

KixCare connects Canadian families and their children with pediatric telehealth services. We are a digital health company created by doctors who possess more than fifty years of combined clinical and corporate experience. Our mission is to enable equitable access to quality care for all Canadian children. Our team of pediatric care experts include Pediatricians, Psychologists, Behavioural Therapists, Dietitians, Concussion Specialists, and more. We're here to make it All Better Together.

Learn more at www.kixcare.com

About Esplanade Ventures

Esplanade Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on digital health. Based in Montreal, with offices in Toronto, Esplanade invests globally and actively partners with early-stage and high growth digital health companies shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

Learn more at www.esplanadeventures.com

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Lindsay Silverberg

Talk Shop Media

lindsay@talkshopmedia.com

416-710-3733



For Investor Inquiries, Please Contact:

Daniel Warner

KixCare

daniel.warner@kixcare.com

Dr. Sheldon Elman

KixCare

sheldon.elman@esplanadeventures.com

SOURCE KixCare

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c4678.html