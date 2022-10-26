U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.75
    -28.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,839.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.00
    -194.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.90
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.80
    +16.80 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.34 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.41
    -1.44 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1576
    +0.0104 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1140
    -0.9030 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,635.68
    +1,356.80 (+7.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.90
    +37.50 (+8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,974.06
    -39.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Kizoo invests in Rejuvenation Startup Mogling Bio

KIZOO Technology Capital GmbH; Mogling Bio
·3 min read
KIZOO Technology Capital GmbH; Mogling Bio
KIZOO Technology Capital GmbH; Mogling Bio

Mogling Bio closes Seed Investment Round with Kizoo Technology Capital

BERLIN and ULM, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mogling Bio, a privately held biotech company, announces today that it has successfully completed its first seed investment round. Sole investor is venture capital firm Kizoo Technology Capital, a rejuvenation biotech investor focused on startups reversing age-related damage on a cellular and molecular level.

Mogling Bio is developing new pharmacological approaches to rejuvenate old stem cells of the hematopoietic (blood cell formation) system. Aging causes stem cells to lose their normal structure by increased activity of the protein CDC42. This loss of structure leads to decreased production and quality of blood and immune cells. It can cause leukemia, various blood diseases, and severely weaken the immune system. Normalizing CDC42 activity can restore structure, order and functionality in those aged stem cells. Treated cells can perform their tasks again in a juvenile way, and thereby contribute to both, the rejuvenation of stem cells and the immune system.

The underlying technology was developed over the last 15 years by the two scientific co-founders, Prof. Yi Zheng, co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute and leader of the Signaling and Drug Discovery Program at the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation, and Prof. Dr. Hartmut Geiger, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine at Ulm University in Germany.

“We are really excited that Kizoo's financial support will allow us to pursue our goal of rejuvenating aging stem cells, which are so important for blood cell production and the immune system. Our approach has particular potential in treating diseases of the blood system and improving the immune system”, said Dr. Jürgen Reess, CEO of Mogling Bio. Dr. Reess previously held the position of Senior Vice President at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma, where he supervised the development, approval, and launch of numerous blockbuster therapies for autoimmune diseases, interstitial lung diseases, central nervous system disorders, and cancer.

“We believe that Mogling Bio's technology is groundbreaking by truly rejuvenating old stem cells - not only alleviating age-related diseases, but reversing age-related decline in immune system function”, added Frank Schueler, Managing Director of Kizoo Technology Capital.

About Kizoo

Kizoo provides seed and follow-on financing with a focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VC, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see it as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

As part of Michael Greve's Forever Healthy Group, Kizoo directly supports the creation of startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies and services for human application. Investments include Cellvie, Cyclarity Therapeutics, Revel Pharmaceuticals, Elastrin Therapeutics, LIfT BioSciences and others.

For more information, please visit: www.kizoo.com

About Mogling Bio

Mogling Bio Inc. is developing new pharmacological approaches to rejuvenate old stem cells of the hematopoietic (blood cell formation) system. Aging causes stem cells to lose their normal structure by increased activity of the protein CDC42. This loss of structure leads to decreased production and quality of blood and immune cells. It can cause leukemia, various blood diseases, and severely weaken the immune system. Normalizing CDC42 activity can restore structure, order and functionality in those aged stem cells. Treated cells can perform their tasks again in a juvenile way, and thereby contribute to both, the rejuvenation of stem cells and the immune system. The underlying technology was developed over the last 15 years by the two scientific co-founders, Prof. Yi Zheng, co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute and leader of the Signaling and Drug Discovery Program at the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation, and Prof. Dr. Hartmut Geiger, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine at Ulm University in Germany.

For more information, please visit: www.moglingbio.com

Media Contact for Kizoo:

Frank Schueler
Managing Director
Kizoo Technology Capital
fs@kizoo.com

Media Contact for Mogling Bio

Dr. Jürgen Reess
CEO
Mogling Bio
juergenreess@moglingbio.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • AstraZeneca says advanced trial of breast-cancer drug Capivasertib meets primary endpoints

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the trial met both primary endpoints of improving progression-free survival in the overall patient population and in a prespecified biomarker subgroup of patients whose tumors had qualifying alterations.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Biogen Skids Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter As Pressure Builds In Alzheimer's Market

    Biogen stock fell Tuesday despite a beat-and-raise quarter and continued enthusiasm for its experimental Alzheimer's treatment.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.

  • Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

    Dove, Suave and Bed Head are among the aerosol dry shampoos recalled after they were found to contain benzene, which can cause cancer.

  • Vitamins & Supplements You Should Not Take Together

    You know the drill: You have a ton of vitamins to take in a day but you’re not sure exactly when (or really if) you should take them all. And, while we should always turn to food for our vitamin and mineral intake, sometimes vitamin supplementation can help us fill the gaps in our diet. […]

  • Drug used to treat diabetes being prescribed for weight loss leads to nationwide shortage

    A drug used to treat diabetes is now being prescribed for weight loss, which is leading to a nationwide shortage.

  • How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?

    Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. He is in a tight race against Democrat John...

  • Meet the S.F. company behind CVS's rollout of new at-home health tests

    CVS hopes to make a stronger connection with patients, reaching out to consumers with outside-the-norm test levels and, eventually, connecting them to pharmacy services.

  • PacBio's (PACB) Latest Offering to Enhance Genome Sequencing

    PacBio's (PACB) latest sequencing panels are expected to simplify the study of the difficult-to-sequence or accurately map genomes, thereby aiding researchers.

  • Covid vaccine study finding contradicts lockdown rule

    Covid vaccines appear to work better for active people, a study has found, suggesting that hard lockdowns were counterproductive.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Biden warns most COVID-related deaths this year will be result of people not being updated on their vaccines

    President Biden gave a press conference Tuesday urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines and prevent more unnecessary deaths.

  • Syphilis cases rose in Ohio and nationwide during COVID pandemic

    Rates of STDs grew during the pandemic with the rate of syphilis at its highest in 3 decades.

  • Scientists date and verify biblical tale in new study

    STORY: Scientists are reconstructing epic biblical tales with the help of new dating technology Scientists from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University are using readings of ancient geomagnetic fields to piece together historical events to see how closely they match those recounted in the scripture(Yoav Vaknin / Tel Aviv University and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem)"We are standing here at the gate house Lachish. In 701 (BCE) Sennacherib King of Assyria was here, put a siege on the city and eventually conquered the city and destroyed it. This is described also in the Bible and also in Assyrian sources and in the famous Lachish relief describing this event. And we managed to reconstruct the magnetic field of the earth which is recorded in burnt mud bricks like the one I'm holding here. As you can see over there - the burnt mud brick wall.""When these mud bricks were burnt they recorded they recorded the magnetic field of the earth at the time. This helped us, this was used as an anchor for dating other sites. We reconstructed the magnetic field also in other sites and we could use the magnetic signal to date sites that aren't well dated according to the data from this site which is very well dated to 701 BCE."

  • NASA names 16-person panel tasked with investigating UFOs

    NASA has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on "unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors."

  • China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

    It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.