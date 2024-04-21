KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.07

KKB Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:KKB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.07 on 25th of June. This will take the annual payment to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

KKB Engineering Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, KKB Engineering Berhad was paying out 76% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 54% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.05 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See KKB Engineering Berhad's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that KKB Engineering Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 6.1% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for KKB Engineering Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

