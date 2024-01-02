KKR-Backed BrightSpring Is First to File in 2024 for Big IPO

(Bloomberg) -- BrightSpring Health Services Inc. filed for a US initial public offering on the first business day of the New Year, listing a phalanx of Wall Street’s biggest banks in its plans.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The home and community-based health-care services provider backed by KKR & Co. was planning to seek to raise $1 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in September. Tuesday’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t include proposed terms of the offering, which would be disclosed in a subsequent filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Bank of America Group Corp., Guggenheim Securities and Leerink Partners are listed in the top tier of underwriters for the listing. Six banks and KKR itself are also listed in the filing as underwriters.

BrightSpring’s filing follows one of the worst years for US listings of the past decade, with only $26 billion raised on US exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was up slightly from 2022 but less than one-twelfth of the record-setting $339 billion raised in 2021, the data show.

Listings last year had a short-lived burst of activity that began with chip designer Arm Holdings Plc in September and ended with sandal maker Birkenstock Holding Plc in October. Those two and two others that went public in between them, Instacart and Klaviyo Inc., all fell below their IPO prices, cutting short the market rebound. Arm and Birkenstock have since climbed and are trading above their offer prices.

Rubrik, Waystar

Since then, an array of companies such as cloud and data security startup Rubrik Inc. and EQT AB-owned health-care payments company Waystar Holding Corp. have been reviewing their plans, with most looking to 2024 to go public.

Story continues

Clinical state biopharmaceutical company Cg Oncology Inc. also filed publicly Tuesday for an IPO, listing Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs among its underwriters.

Read more: Reddit Leads Class of 2024 IPO Candidates Testing the Water

KKR bought BrightSpring in 2019 and merged it with PharMerica Corp. to create a diversified health-care platform with comprehensive care capabilities across clinical, pharmacy and non-clinical support services. In a statement at the time, KKR said that the merged company had combined revenue of about $4.5 billion.

BrightSpring, based in Louisville, Kentucky, filed for an IPO publicly in October 2021 and had planned to list later that year. Faced with a souring market for new listings, it put its plans on hold and then withdrew its filing.

BrightSpring had a net loss of about $150 million on revenue of $6.45 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to Tuesday’s filing. After the IPO, BrightSpring will be controlled by KKR and an affiliate of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., the company said.

The company plans for its shares to trade on the the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BTSG.

--With assistance from Ryan Gould and Amy Or.

(Updates with CG Oncology filing in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.