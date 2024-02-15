KKR Leads $2.8 Billion Private Loan for Safe Fleet Buyout
(Bloomberg) -- A group of private credit lenders led by KKR & Co. provided a $2.775 billion loan to help finance Clarience Technologies’ acquisition of Safe Fleet, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Japan Loses Its Spot as World's Third-Largest Economy as It Slips Into Recession
Putin Steps Into US Race to Back ‘Old-Style’ Biden Over Trump
Wall Street Looks Past Inflation Angst Before PPI: Markets Wrap
The seven-year unitranche facility, which blends senior and junior debt, will pay interest at 5.75 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and wrapped up at a discounted price of 98 cents on the dollar, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.
Clarience Technologies, which creates vehicle safety equipment like lighting and signals, announced on Thursday the completion of its acquisition of Safe Fleet. Oak Hill Advisors served as a joint lead arranger on the unitranche facility, the investment firm said in a separate statement.
A representative for KKR declined to comment. Oak Hill and Clarience declined to comment beyond the contents of their statements, which didn’t provide any terms. A representative for Genstar Capital, which owns Clarience, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The transaction is the latest green shoot in debt-financed acquisitions financed by private credit lenders after a relatively slow start to the year. KKR also recently acted as lead private credit lender on a $2.34 billion unitranche debt facility for MB2 Dental Solutions.
--With assistance from Ellen Schneider.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
‘Playing God’: This Labor Activist’s Relentless Emails Force Companies to Change
The US Will Face Blowback in the Middle East, No Matter What
It’s Not Love Generating Those Dating Reality Shows. It’s Money
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.