KKR Makes Binding Offer to Buy Telecom Italia Fixed-Line Network

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. submitted a binding offer for Telecom Italia SpA’s phone network, in what could be a groundbreaking deal for the ex-monopolist as it looks to slash its gross debt of more than €30 billion ($32 billion).

Telecom Italia said Monday that it’s received KKR’s bid for its landline grid unit and that the offer will be considered by its board “without delay” following analysis. The company did not divulge further details or a price in its statement.

KKR also made a non-binding offer for Telecom Italia’s Sparkle subsea cable unit, according to the same statement.

The US firm has valued the network at as much as €23 billion, including some earn-outs, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Still, the final word on a network sale may come from outside Italy. Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder, French media conglomerate Vivendi SE, has signaled its opposition to the deal, repeatedly warning it won’t accept any network offer below €30 billion.

Under the plan Italy’s Finance Ministry would take up to a 20% stake in the grid unit for as much as €2.5 billion. The network offer expires on Nov. 8 but it could be extended to Dec. 20, Telecom Italia said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has signaled that she considers Telecom Italia’s network a key asset that must retain a degree of public oversight, and the state has a veto over deals involving strategic assets.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i SGR SpA plans to join KKR in the bid, a partnership that would facilitate such oversight, people familiar with the matter said earlier this year.

Telecom Italia shares declined as much as 2.2% in early trading in Milan on Monday, giving the company a market value of €5.7 billion.

Milestone Move

The network sale, the brainchild of Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola, would be a milestone for the Milan-based company. It would also be the first such move by any European telecommunications group, partly due to the unique conditions in the Italian sector.

Italy has one of the world’s most competitive telecoms markets and competition has heated up in recent years with the entrance of new players like Iliad SA. The French operator entered the Italian mobile market in 2018, positioning itself as a no-frills specialist and sparking a cutthroat price war.

That’s left Telecom Italia with few options beside disposing of its network if it hopes to tackle its debt. And with interest rates on the rise, the need to sell has become all the more urgent.

