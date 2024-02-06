KKR Profit Beats Estimates on Record Fees, Insurance Strength

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, fueled by record fee-related earnings and strength in its Global Atlantic insurance business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After-tax distributable earnings rose 4% to $888 million, or $1 a share, the company said Tuesday in a statement. That beat the 93-cent average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Fee-related earnings rose 21% during the quarter to $675 million on growth in management fees and KKR’s capital markets unit, which arranges financing.

While higher interest rates have sharply curtailed dealmaking and fundraising across the private equity industry — leaving firms struggling to sell assets and return cash to investors — credit and insurance have become sources of strength.

KKR reported $359.6 million in realized carried interest for the three months ended Dec. 31, an 85% increase from a year earlier, as the firm exited more investments.

“With three avenues for long-term sustained growth – asset management, insurance and strategic holdings – we are well positioned for the years ahead,” Co-Chief Executive Officers Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said in the statement.

In November, the firm agreed to acquire the remaining 37% of Global Atlantic that it didn’t already own for about $2.7 billion. It also announced a new strategic holdings segment that would hold its core private equity investments.

Shares of New York-based KKR have gained more than 50% over the past 12 months.

Read More: KKR to Pay $2.7 Billion for Rest of Insurer Global Atlantic

KKR is preparing to embark on a fundraising drive for its flagship strategies, including Americas private equity and Asia private equity, amid the industry’s sustained fundraising downturn.

Story continues

Other fourth-quarter highlights:

The traditional private equity portfolio appreciated 3% during the quarter, while opportunistic real estate fell 1% and the leveraged credit portfolio gained 3%

Assets under management rose 10% from a year earlier to $553 billion

Dry powder totaled $99 billion at year-end

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.