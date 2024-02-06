KKR Profit Beats Estimates on Record Fees, Insurance Strength
(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, fueled by record fee-related earnings and strength in its Global Atlantic insurance business.
After-tax distributable earnings rose 4% to $888 million, or $1 a share, the company said Tuesday in a statement. That beat the 93-cent average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Fee-related earnings rose 21% during the quarter to $675 million on growth in management fees and KKR’s capital markets unit, which arranges financing.
While higher interest rates have sharply curtailed dealmaking and fundraising across the private equity industry — leaving firms struggling to sell assets and return cash to investors — credit and insurance have become sources of strength.
KKR reported $359.6 million in realized carried interest for the three months ended Dec. 31, an 85% increase from a year earlier, as the firm exited more investments.
“With three avenues for long-term sustained growth – asset management, insurance and strategic holdings – we are well positioned for the years ahead,” Co-Chief Executive Officers Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said in the statement.
In November, the firm agreed to acquire the remaining 37% of Global Atlantic that it didn’t already own for about $2.7 billion. It also announced a new strategic holdings segment that would hold its core private equity investments.
Shares of New York-based KKR have gained more than 50% over the past 12 months.
Read More: KKR to Pay $2.7 Billion for Rest of Insurer Global Atlantic
KKR is preparing to embark on a fundraising drive for its flagship strategies, including Americas private equity and Asia private equity, amid the industry’s sustained fundraising downturn.
Other fourth-quarter highlights:
The traditional private equity portfolio appreciated 3% during the quarter, while opportunistic real estate fell 1% and the leveraged credit portfolio gained 3%
Assets under management rose 10% from a year earlier to $553 billion
Dry powder totaled $99 billion at year-end
