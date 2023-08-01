KKR Sees Insider Stock Selling

Insiders were net sellers of KKR & Co. Inc.'s (NYSE:KKR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KKR

The insider, David Sorkin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$56.94 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$59.38, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.8% of David Sorkin's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Sorkin.

David Sorkin ditched 100.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$56.34. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of KKR

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. KKR insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about US$13b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KKR Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded KKR shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the KKR insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for KKR.

