KKR Sees Insider Stock Selling

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in KKR & Co. Inc.'s (NYSE:KKR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

KKR Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Sorkin, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$55.92 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$62.16). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.3% of David Sorkin's holding. David Sorkin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of KKR

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that KKR insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$13b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KKR Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded KKR shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of KKR insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in KKR, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

