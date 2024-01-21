KK's Corner Mall in Lubbock holds 140 shops, here's how it started and what to find there

KK's Corner Mall features local businesses in their 40,000 sq. feet space, Friday, Jan.12, 2024.

At the corner of 66th Street and Indiana Avenue rests a 40,000 sq. ft. storefront that holds 140 separate businesses. Inside the building is something for nearly everyone. People can find a restaurant, a salon, clothes, antiques, toys, jewelry, art and more.

KK's Corner Mall, 6409 Indiana Ave., has been a community mainstay since 1992. Here's a look into how it started, how it's going, and what people can find in this expansive shopping center.

KK's Corner Mall started in 1992 as a craft mall

KK's Corner Mall, 6409 Indiana Ave., was initially a grocery store before becoming KK's Craft Mall in 1992 under the ownership of Kay and Jack Kirkpatrick.

"Kay Kirkpatrick started it, and she just wanted a place for women to sell their goods, whether they were homemakers or had a job," said Kristi Frazier, daughter of current owner Becky Taylor. "It evolved into more, and 10 years ago, my mom bought it from her, and made it into what it is today. We're grateful for every person that walks through the door."

The store has changed since it started, as it has expanded to all ages and vendors. One thing that remains the same is that all vendors are locally-owned small businesses.

"That's the difference when people buy from us, they're buying local and keeping their money local," Frazier said. "I think it's really a place where people know that they can find what they're looking for. It's become a one-stop shop."

What can people find in KK's Corner Mall?

With 140 different vendors, there are plenty of options ranging from clothing to toys to food. Vendors rent their booth, and mall employees handle operations and sales.

Callie Bruening operates three shops: The Rabbit Hole Children's Boutique, The Pink Daisy, and Dragonfly Kids. She also recently started a new branch, The Rabbit's Foot, which focuses on children's shoes.

The Rabbit Hole offers children's clothes, weighted stuffed animals, and accessories, including clothes for premature infants, up through size 8 boys and girls. It was Breuning's first store, which initially opened in the Kingsgate shopping center and had another location in the Southlake town square.

"As my kids got older, I evolved the stores out so that I could be with my kids in their junior high and high school years," Breuning said. "Then Becky, the owner of KK's, called a couple of years ago and said they had a children's space, and asked if I would reopen The Rabbit Hole."

Breuning expanded with a booth focused solely on entertainment for children, then another booth specializing in bows. Dragonfly Kids sells Montessori toys, books, and other entertainment items for children 10 years old and younger. The Rabbit Hole and Dragonfly Kids can be found online on Facebook and Instagram.

The Pink Daisy specializes in hair bows, with 8,000 options, including school spirit colors and mascots. This shop also sells some girls' clothing. The Pink Daisy is on Facebook and Instagram under thepinkdaisylbk.

Another unique booth comes from Nickie Riley, owner of Retro Rileys, which offers a selection of Rockabilly style in her boutique. Riley decided to open a booth in KK's because she wanted to share her love of retro-style, but did not want a brick-and-mortar.

"I wanted the opportunity to kind of dip my toe in the water," Riley said. "I found out that they had a booth available, and had nothing like me in the store, so it was a perfect match. And I love being a part of the KK's family."

People can expect to find earrings, clothing, sunglasses and unique purses, among other interesting finds. Poodle skirts are also available upon request.

"We have over 350 types of earrings for holidays, food, teachers, rodeo, Texas Tech, and odd earrings year-round," Riley said. "The best sellers, as far as purses, are my Astro Bettie bags. We also do local themed stuff, like the Real Housewives of Lubbock and Idalou."

Retro Rileys can be found online on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Nickie Riley holds one of her purses at Retro Riley's inside the KK's Corner Mall, Friday, Jan.12, 2024.

Other items people could find throughout the mall includes:

Antiques, including a centuries-old carved wooden chest.

Art.

Candles.

Clothing for all ages.

Furniture.

Games.

Home goods, including décor and kitchenware.

Jewelry.

Loose-leaf organic teas.

Native American patterned blankets.

Pet items.

"I can't say that there's one thing I love more than anything else, because it's all so good," Frazier said.

One area of the mall is dedicated to customizable gift baskets, known as Gift Baskets of Lubbock. Baskets start around $25, and have gone up to $500. Some of the most popular are the Spa Baskets and the grilling baskets.

"We've worked with corporate clients for anniversaries, and regular clients who just want to send a basket to someone to make someone's day," Frazier said.

Employees package gift baskets using all local/Texas items. Some premade baskets are available. The store does offer delivery and shipping. People can order baskets in-store, call 806-785-7550 or email giftbasketsoflubbock@gmail.com. This store can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Tea Room is another popular spot inside KK's, and has been there since 2018. The restaurant offers sandwiches, salads and specializes in soup.

There is also the KK Mall Courtyard on one end of the area, which hosts several individual businesses, including:

Woodshed Gifts, which offers laser engraving.

Style & Grace, a boutique and hair salon.

Monogram It, which offers monograming.

KK's Video Studio, which takes old family videos and can move them onto CDs or flash drives.

Absolute Dance, a dance studio that offers lessons.

People can follow the mall at kkscornermall.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

