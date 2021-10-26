U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    +17.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,714.00
    +94.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,593.50
    +97.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.50
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.00
    -0.43 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9660
    +0.2670 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,893.32
    +56.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.49
    +1,268.81 (+522.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.40
    +48.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

KKStream Shares Their Observation On Key B2B Streaming Trends In Newly-Released APAC Streaming Industry Insight Report

·5 min read

Inquiry KKStream received from APAC companies grew by 22% in 2021. Businesses save an average 43% of external communication cost with KKStream's modular streaming solution - BlendVision.

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KKStream, the APAC leading service provider of B2B streaming technology, published its 2021 2H Industry Insights Report "Streaming Applications Among APAC Companies: Trends and Case Studies" today, which is based upon its experience collaborating with major businesses to analyze the trends in B2B streaming applications and shares how different industries can grow their businesses through leveraging streaming solutions. The Report includes three case studies, introducing how key Taiwanese companies adopt streaming solutions in external communication for improved competitiveness in the wave of digital transformation, and the key factors to their success.

KKStream, the APAC leading service provider of B2B streaming technology, published its 2021 2H Industry Insights Report &#x00201c;Streaming Applications Among APAC Companies: Trends and Case Studies&#x00201d;.
KKStream, the APAC leading service provider of B2B streaming technology, published its 2021 2H Industry Insights Report “Streaming Applications Among APAC Companies: Trends and Case Studies”.

Companies benefit the most by leveraging streaming solution in Customer and Channel Relations (CR)

KKStream's data from 2020 to 2021 shows that companies can save an average 43% in costs after switching from offline events to online streaming for external communications, with Customer and Channel Relations (CR) related communications benefiting the most. For example, live streaming a business development event online would avoid any constraints in geographic distance or venue size. By doing so, businesses can increase the frequency of communications, and significantly reduce cost and effort on venue, food and beverage, and travel expenses. KKStream also observed that companies tend to rely on streaming solutions in managing Investor Relations (IR), Customer and Channel Relations (CR), and Public Relations (PR).

Four key advantages of streaming solutions allow businesses to solve offline communication pain points, and yield greater benefits from online and hybrid events.

Based on years of experience in providing B2B streaming services, KKStream shares four popular streaming features among businesses: access management and content protection; simulive streaming; live chat and poll, and livestream replay (live to VOD). Information security is the key factor companies take into consideration when deciding a streaming solution, KKStream's BlendVision streaming solutions offer information security features such as permission management, watermarking, and DRM content encryption technology, alleviating security concerns for business.

KKStream also discovered that 65% of companies prefer to apply simulive streaming in their live events, in which a part of the event is pre-recorded and goes through post-editing, to provide better audiovisual quality through post-production technology and create an experience comparable to offline events. 73% of companies use chatroom and polling features in their online live events, while 90% of event organizers would allow the livestream to be replayed in order to increase interaction and create The Long Tail Effect. Compared to offline events, these features allow streaming events to become more effective at driving results.

High-quality streaming solution satisfies multi-purpose communications and security demands, driving 16% YoY market growth

The pandemic overturned how companies plan and execute external communications, and expectations from their target audience have also changed. With the public becoming more familiar with the digital low touch "new normal", video streaming applications evolved from being what companies "need" to what they "must do". In 2021, KKStream witnessed 22% growth in the demands from APAC companies for streaming solutions, and expects a 16% YoY market growth until 2025 with the applications in Customer & Channel communication (CR) to grow most significantly. KKStream's industry-leading streaming technology not only supports business needs of multi-purpose communication but also maximizes the benefits of technology with data and analytic insights gathered from audiences.

"The demand for streaming solutions from companies around the world has grown significantly since 2020," said Eric Tsai, General Manager of KKStream. "We are now seeing this trend expanding from Europe and the United States to the APAC region. Companies from APAC are also leveraging on-demand and live streaming solutions to create a variety of applications as restrictions continue for offline events. We are excited to share KKStream's first-ever APAC streaming Industry Insight Report for companies to better understand how businesses are digitizing their communications and optimizing through data. Streaming has allowed these companies to save time and cost while gaining greater security protection and other benefits. We are glad to see that more APAC companies are using enterprise-grade video streaming solutions for their external communications to break through the constraints of space and time and reach a global audience."

As business communications enter a new era, streaming technologies can support various needs of an industry in external communications. As a result, streaming is not only relevant to the entertainment and media industries but also plays an important role in business communications. Companies in financial, technology, education, and other sectors are all leveraging video streaming to connect in new dimensions and become a leader in this fast-changing world.

To download the full report, please visit: https://www.kkstream.com/cases-insights/2021-streaming-insight-report-en/

About KKStream

Founded in 2016, KKStream is the leading provider of B2B streaming service solutions. We use cloud-based streaming, AI, and data analysis to provide enterprise customers a complete media streaming solution and professional consulting service. KKStream is a subsidiary of KKBOX GROUP and headquartered in Taipei, with R&D teams located in both Taipei and Kaohsiung, and an office in Tokyo. Our customers span across telecom operators, media companies, online events and ticketing, online education, and home fitness. Through our BlendVision solution, we offer "Streaming-as-a-Service" products that are both flexible and modular to allow companies easily implement streaming technology, and allow various industries to deliver video streaming applications in high quality. Official website: www.kkstream.com

KKStream logo
KKStream logo

SOURCE KKStream

Recommended Stories

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit 2021

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo FInance's Andy Serwer, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses how the company can keep up the enormous growth it has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle to stay ahead of fierce competition, and looming privacy concerns from users.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says that he decided to write a book because he didn't believe the story of GE was being told "fully and completely."

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Inside Amazon's Worst Human Resources Problem

    A year ago, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker in Oklahoma, cradled her newborn, glanced over her pay stub on her phone and noticed that she had been underpaid by a significant chunk: $90 out of $540. The mistake kept repeating even after she reported the issue. Jones, who had taken accounting classes at community college, grew so exasperated that she wrote an email to Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up,” she wrote weeks later. “I’m cr

  • EU countries splinter ahead of crisis talks on energy price spike

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Divisions deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on the bloc's response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed. European gas prices have hit record highs in the autumn and remain at lofty levels, prompting most EU countries to respond with emergency measures like price caps and subsidies to help trim consumer energy bills. Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer-term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Lululemon CEO tells consumers to 'shop early' for holidays

    Lululemon expects a robust holiday shopping season, but the supply chain crisis remains a concern.