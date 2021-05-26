KLÉPIERRE: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 17, 2021 DESIGNATION OF SCRUTINEERS AND AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

regulatory release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 17, 2021

DESIGNATION OF SCRUTINEERS AND AVAILABILITY OF

PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Paris, May 26, 2021

2021 GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Klépierre SA’s (the “Company”) Annual General Meeting will be held on June 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. (CET), behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company registered office – 26, boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France(1).

In order to allow shareholders to participate in this Meeting in the best possible conditions, the General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company corporate website (www.klepierre.com/en, in the “Finance/General Meeting/2021” section). The video will also be available on replay after the Meeting.

The General Meeting will be chaired by Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Company. The scrutineers will be:

Simon Global Development BV, represented by Steven Fivel, shareholder of the Company chosen among the ten shareholders with the greatest number of voting rights, and

Cyrille Deslandes, shareholder of the Company.

VOTING AND PARTICIPATION INSTRUCTIONS

Exceptionally, the General Meeting being held behind closed doors, shareholders will not be able to request an admission card to attend the General Meeting in person.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The convening notice, also including the agenda, was published in the French legal gazette on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Shareholders are invited to exercise their shareholder rights by voting by mail or by proxy, by post or online.

The participation and vote instructions at the General Meeting are included in the meeting notice and the convening notice, which are also available on the Company corporate website (www.klepierre.com/en, in the “Finance/General Meeting/2021” section).

It should be noted that the procedures for participating in the General Meeting may change depending on health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are therefore invited to keep up to date by regularly visiting the 2021 General Meeting section of the Company corporate website (www.klepierre.com/en, in the “Finance/General Meeting/2021” section).

WRITTEN QUESTIONS

In accordance with Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, all shareholders are entitled to submit any written questions of their choice to the Executive Board.

Questions should preferably be sent by email (assemblee.generale@klepierre.com) or to the Company registered office by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt (Klépierre – Financial Communications Department – 26, boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France). They must be accompanied by a share registration certificate either in registered shares accounts or in bearer shares accounts kept by the authorized intermediary.

Written questions will be taken into account if received before the end of the second business day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. However, the Company will make every effort to process written questions submitted by shareholders that are received after this regulatory deadline but prior to the General Meeting.

Answers to written questions will be published directly on the Company corporate website (www.klepierre.com/en, in the “Finance/General Meeting/2021” section).

QUESTIONS LIVE DURING THE GENERAL MEETING

In addition to the legal system of written questions, shareholders, authenticated via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, will have the opportunity to ask questions live remotely during the General Meeting. As many questions as possible will be answered, within the time limit.

AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION RELATED TO THE GENERAL MEETING

All documents related to the General Meeting are available at the Company registered office (26, boulevard des Capucines – 75009 Paris, France) and on the Company corporate website (www.klepierre.com/en, in the “Finance/General Meeting/2021” section).

Shareholders may also ask the Company to send them the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, until Friday, June 11, 2021, preferably by email (assemblee.generale@klepierre.com) or by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt (Klépierre – Financial Communications Department - 26, boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris – France).

Finally, any further information can be obtained from:

Société Générale Securities Services

Service Assemblées Générales (SGSS/SBO/CIS/ISS/GMS)

32 rue du Champ de Tir – CS 30812

44308 NANTES Cedex 03

France

AGENDA June 17, 2021 Annual General Meeting June 21, 2021 Ex-dividend date June 23, 2021 Distribution payment July 27, 2021

October 22, 2021 First-half 2021 earnings (after market close)

Business review for the first nine months of 2021 (before market opening) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (1) 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

(1) In accordance with the provisions of government order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (as extended and amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021), and with decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and amended by decree nos. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and 2021-255 of March 9, 2021).

