U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,919.18
    -13.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,529.38
    +6.63 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,905.66
    -141.84 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.29
    -30.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.37
    +0.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.80
    -21.20 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.38
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0058 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2740
    -0.0250 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8050
    -0.2750 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,284.03
    +2,631.45 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.14
    +42.13 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.90
    -37.96 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,292.19
    -175.56 (-0.58%)
     

Klépierre: FULL-YEAR 2020 EARNINGS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Klépierre
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE

FULL-YEAR 2020 EARNINGS

Paris — February 17, 2021

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today reported its full-year 2020 earnings(1). The main highlights include:

  • 2020 net current cash flow (total share) of €690 million, €2.05 per share

  • Collection rate expected to reach 91% adjusted for rent abatements

  • Strong recovery in retailer sales post reopening (89% of the prior-year level)(2)

  • Robust liquidity position (€3.2 billion), covering all refinancing needs until May 2024

  • Portfolio valuation down 4.5% on a like-for-like basis over six months;

  • Loan to Value ratio at 41.4%; Interest coverage ratio of 7.3x; Net debt / EBITDA of 10.8x

  • EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share at €31.40(3)

  • Klépierre ranked #1 worldwide by GRESB for sustainability performance

  • 2021 net current cash flow per share expected at €1.90(4); this guidance assumes that current lockdown measures are not extended beyond March and includes a negative cash flow impact of €0.25.

Key financials

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Reported change

Like-for-like change(5)

In millions of euros, total share

Total revenues

1,130.8

1,325.5

-14.7%

Net Rental Income (NRI)

846.2

1,130.6

-25.2%

Property portfolio valuation (incl. transfer taxes)

21,859

23,673

-7.7%

-7.2%

Net debt

9,054.3

8,830.2

+2.5%

Loan-to-Value (LTV)

41.4%

37.3%

+410 bps

Net debt to EBITDA

10.8x

8.0x

+2.8x

In euros, Group share

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share

31.40

36.90

-14.9%

Net current cash flow per share

2.05

2.82

-27.4%

Net current cash flow per share (excluding IFRS 16)

1.97

2.82

-30.3%

Operating performance

Operating context

In 2020, most of Klépierre’s activities were impacted by the pandemic and accompanying restrictions imposed across Europe, which led to a virtual standstill at malls in certain regions. Depending on the severity of the spread of the virus, the authorities opted either for lockdowns together with full store closures or for other trading restrictions in many countries where Klépierre operates:

  • To contain the first wave, lockdowns were enforced from mid-March to early June at the latest, except in Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands;

  • Restrictions were then gradually lifted, leading to the reopening of malls and the resumption of business;

  • Lastly, on the back of the second wave from the end of October, targeted restrictions were implemented, with a view to preserving the economy. France, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and Germany imposed a second lockdown in November and/or December. Italy decided to close malls during weekends. In addition, Spain opted for limited mall closures but with severe travel restrictions, while other countries generally kept stores open.

Overall, this is the equivalent of 2.1 months of full closure on the whole portfolio over 2020.

Retailer sales

In 2020, retailer sales (excluding closure days) stood at 89% of the prior year level, illustrating the resilience of the business in an adverse health situation and the rapid rebound in the aftermath of the various lockdowns across Europe. The Group’s assets posted better-than-anticipated performances—especially convenience-oriented malls (94% of the prior-year level)—but those located near transport hubs were impacted by low commuter and tourist numbers.
By geographic area(2), France registered two strong and swift sales recoveries after the March to early June and November lockdowns, with retailer sales amounting to 94% of the prior-year level in the third quarter and even outpacing it in December (up 1%). Business was also robust in Scandinavia (93% of the prior-year level), especially in Norway where sales were broadly stable year on year.
Conversely, in countries that endured lasting restrictions, such as Iberia (78% of the prior-year level) and Italy (87%), retailer sales performance tended to be weaker.

Rent collection

We plan to collect 84% of the total invoicing for 2020. As of February 1, 2021, we have already collected 81%, with €32 million yet to be collected. Net of rent abatements (€116 million, of which €102 million affecting 2020 NRI), the collection rate will stand at 91%. The outstanding amount (€108 million) has been provisioned for credit losses. It mainly relates to restaurants, movie theaters and other leisure operators, travel agencies and insolvent and/or bankrupt tenants.
This collection rate varies from quarter to quarter. In Q2 and Q4, collection was impacted by the lockdowns (respectively 64% and 79%), while it was higher when stores were open (98% in Q1 and 94% in Q3).

Net Rental Income

Net rental income (NRI) amounted to €846.2 million as of December 31, 2020, down 25.2% compared with 2019 on a reported portfolio, total share basis. This includes:

  • A €210.5 million impact due to rent abatements and provisions for credit losses (see the “Rent collection” section above);

  • A €29.5 million reduction in variable revenues (down 26%), including turnover rents, car park income and specialty leasing;

  • A €31.9 million impact of disposals, mostly attributable to the sale of the Hungarian portfolio at the end of 2019; and

  • A €12.4 million impact reflecting unfavorable changes in exchange rates and other non-recurring items, partly offset by new rents stemming from recent extensions or developments.

Leasing

In 2020, leasing activity was mainly focused on reaching agreements for lockdown periods in order to optimize rent collection and/or to extend leases on targeted stores. To date, 4,972 deals have been agreed with retailers, granting rent concessions for lockdown periods. In exchange, the Group obtained an average 1.9 years in lease extensions on 1,933 leases.
951 leases were signed in 2020, generating a positive 4.5% reversion. The change in occupancy (down 180 basis points to 95.2%) is mainly attributable to slower leasing activity compared to 2019.
Among the transactions concluded during the year, Klépierre signed an important deal with Primark in December for the opening of six new stores in France and Italy, underlining the long-standing partnership between the two companies and Klépierre’s capacity to adapt its malls to support expanding retailers. The new stores will complement the 11 existing sites in Klépierre’s portfolio, with the latest having opened over 6,650 sq.m. at Belle-Épine (Paris region) in early July.
The Group also continued to support the growing momentum of on-trend banners, as showcased by deals with value retailer Normal, high-tech reseller Hubside and cosmetics brand Rituals. In addition, smartphone specialist Huawei opened its first two stores in Klépierre’s malls at La Gavia (Madrid) and Créteil Soleil (Paris region) while Swarovski unveiled a new boutique at Hoog Catharijne (Utrecht) and Pandora launched new flagships at Globo (Milan) and Sadyba Best Mall (Warsaw). Over the year, deals were also signed in the sports sub-segment with the opening of new Decathlon (Nový Smíchov, Prague), XXL (Gulskogen, Oslo region), Nike (Assago, Milan), and JD Sports (Mayol, Toulon; Tourville, Rouen) stores. Lastly, the Group also continued to broaden the Food & Beverage offering by rolling out the Destination Food® concept, notably at Emporia (Malmö) and Nový Smíchov (Prague).

Net Current Cash Flow

Net current cash flow

Over the full year of 2020, net current cash flow reached €2.05 per share, down 77 cents compared to 2019 (- 27.4%), impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Restated for the impact of the straight-line amortization of rent concessions under IFRS 16 (€0.08 per share), net current cash flow came out at €1.97 per share.
The €0.85 decline is attributable to the negative impacts of rent abatements (€0.44), impairment for credit losses (€0.38), variable revenues (€0.09 cents), forex and disposals (€0.12 cents), which were partially offset by the positive impacts of cost reductions (€0.11 cents; G&A and tax) and other elements (€0.07; mostly related to the reduction in the average number of shares).

PORTFOLIO VALUE

Portfolio valuation

Including transfer taxes, Klépierre’s shopping center portfolio stood at €21,623 million on a total share basis as of December 31, 2020, down 7.5% on a reported basis and 7.2% like for like over 12 months (or 4.5% over 6 months). The average EPRA NIY(6) for the shopping center portfolio(7) stood at 5.3%, up 30 basis points compared to last year.

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA)

EPRA NTA per share amounted to €31.40 at the end of December 2020, versus €36.90 twelve months earlier(3). This decrease reflects the generation of net current cash flow (€2.05 per share), which was more than offset by the decrease in the value of the like-for-like portfolio (€4.94 per share) and the 2019 dividend payment (€2.20 per share). Foreign exchange and other items amounted to -€0.41 per share.

Debt and financing

Debt

As of December 31, 2020, consolidated net debt totaled €9,054 million, versus €8,830 million one year ago, i.e., a €224 million increase, which is less than the decrease in net current cash flow (€270 million). The Group took a series of measures to contain cash outflows, especially capital expenditure (see the “Investments” section).
The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio was 41.4% as of December 31, 2020, up 140 basis points compared to June 30, 2020. The net-debt-to-EBITDA(8) ratio stood at 10.8x as of December 31, 2020, while the interest coverage ratio is still standing at a high level (7.3x).

Financing

To strengthen its liquidity position in 2020, the Group raised €1.5 billion in new notes at an average yield of 1.5% and a 9.5-year maturity, and signed a new €1.4 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, with a 5-year maturity. Thanks to these operations, the liquidity position of Klépierre stood at €3.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, covering all refinancing needs until May 2024.
Lastly, the average cost of debt continued on a downtrend over the year, coming out at 1.2% versus 1.5% one year earlier.

developments and disposals

Investments

In 2020, Klépierre contained its cash outflows to a limited number of projects already committed (mainly Hoog Catharijne in Utrecht, Créteil Soleil in France and Gran Reno in Italy), underscoring the Group’s financial discipline.
Overall, total capital expenditure in 2020 amounted to €181.3 million (notably €96.3 million on development projects and €81.5 million on the standing portfolio), significantly below last year’s level (€310.9 million; €190.0 million on the development projects and €116.7 million on standing assets). Going forward, the Group will continue to carefully monitor cash outflows, and expects to spend only €94.0 million in 2021 on development projects.

Disposals

In 2020, Klépierre disposed of non-core assets for a total consideration of €155.6 million (excluding transfer taxes, total share), 3% above valuation.

act for good®: another year of achievements

The Group accelerated the delivery of its ambitious non-financial roadmap and pursued its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, Act for Good®, with environmental, societal and social achievements, including:

  • A 43% reduction in serviced area energy intensity across the Group’s shopping centers compared to 2013 (a 14-basis-point reduction compared to 2019). The 40% initial target has now been achieved, two years ahead of the initial Act for Good® objective;

  • A further increase in the rate of waste diverted from landfill to 96%, compared to 93% last year;

  • Klépierre’s real estate portfolio remains the largest in the world (by value) to be 100% BREEAM In-Use certified for sustainable asset performance;

  • 95% of Klépierre’s malls (by value) organized initiatives contributing to local employment, up 10 basis points compared to 2019;

  • The Group offered free space for use by local initiatives at least once a year in 98% of its malls (by value);

  • A 100% access rate to training for Klépierre’s staff, up from 98% last year, two years ahead of the initial Act for Good® target.

In 2020, Klépierre was also recognized as a worldwide leader in CSR by several non-financial rating agencies. First, GRESB, the ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments ranked Klépierre top in the “Global Retail Listed Leader” category for its performance and strategy. The Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) also approved Klépierre’s environmental approach and low-carbon commitments with the highest possible rating (“well below 1.5°C”). Lastly, the Group once again made the CDP’s “A” list of the most advanced companies fighting climate change at global level.

Outlook

For 2021, the Group expects net current cash flow to reach €1.90 per share (excluding the impact of amortizing Covid-19 rent concessions). This assumes that current lockdown measures which affect 60% of Klépierre’s stores will not last beyond March 2021. Overall, this represents a closure period equivalent to 1.5 months for the whole portfolio and an estimated cash flow impact of €0.25 per share.
Klépierre’s financial position is solid. The historical tight management of its balance sheet and its development pipeline particularly during this difficult time has always provided the company with the flexibility to declare a dividend. Following the recommendation by the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board has decided to call the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021 and therefore reserve its final stance on a distribution proposal for early May with higher visibility on the resumption of operations.


YEAR-ON-YEAR change in retailer sales for the TWELVE months ended DECEMBER 31, 2020

Country

Change in retailer sales(a)

Share in total reported retailer sales

Excluding
closure days

Including
closure days

France

-6%

-27%

35%

Belgium

-13%

-29%

2%

France-Belgium

-6%

-27%

36%

Italy

-13%

-34%

22%

Norway

-1%

-4%

10%

Sweden

-15%

-15%

7%

Denmark

-6%

-24%

4%

Scandinavia

-7%

-13%

21%

Spain

-24%

-40%

6%

Portugal

-18%

-34%

2%

Iberia

-22%

-39%

8%

Czech Republic

-15%

-36%

2%

Poland

-20%

-34%

2%

Turkey

-1%

-21%

2%

CE & Other

-13%

-31%

7%

Netherlands

-19%

-20%

3%

Germany

-13%

-28%

3%

TOTAL

-11%

-28%

100%


Segments

Change in retailer sales(a)

Share in total reported sales

Fashion

-15%

36%

Culture, Gifts & Leisure

-6%

19%

Health & Beauty

-8%

15%

Food & Beverage

-18%

9%

Household Equipment

+4%

14%

Other

-16%

7%

TOTAL

-11%

100%

(a) Change is on a constant-center basis (excluding closure days) and excludes the impact of asset sales and acquisitions.


expected collection rate(a)

Geography

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

2020

France-Belgium

99%

53%

96%

73%

80%

Italy

93%

50%

90%

67%

75%

Scandinavia

99%

93%

98%

98%

97%

Iberia

97%

64%

87%

75%

81%

CE & Other

99%

81%

92%

82%

89%

Netherlands

100%

83%

97%

91%

93%

Germany

99%

69%

91%

96%

89%

TOTAL SHOPPING CENTERS

98%

65%

94%

79%

84%

Other retail properties

98%

47%

98%

47%

75%

TOTAL

98%

64%

94%

79%

84%

(a) As of December 31, 2020, excluding equity-accounted companies.

Total revenues

In millions of euros

Total share

Group share

2020

2019

2020

2019

France

373.7

427.0

303.8

347.6

Belgium

16.8

19.0

16.8

19.0

France-Belgium

390.4

446.0

320.6

366.6

Italy

173.7

205.7

171.8

203.3

Norway

62.1

69.1

34.8

38.8

Sweden

53.6

58.1

30.0

32.6

Denmark

51.7

58.8

29.0

33.0

Scandinavia

167.3

186.1

93.9

104.4

Spain

103.7

117.3

103.7

117.3

Portugal

11.9

20.4

11.9

20.4

Iberia

115.7

137.7

115.7

137.7

Poland

30.3

35.7

30.3

35.7

Hungary

0.0

16.8

0.0

16.7

Czech Republic

31.4

33.7

31.4

33.7

Turkey

11.4

20.0

10.2

18.2

Other

3.0

3.6

3.0

3.6

CE & Other

76.0

109.8

74.9

107.9

Netherlands

73.1

81.4

73.1

81.4

Germany

47.4

51.9

45.1

49.5

SHOPPING CENTERS GROSS RENTAL INCOME

1,043.6

1,218.6

895.0

1,050.8

Other retail properties

18.8

23.7

18.8

23.7

TOTAL GROSS RENTAL INCOME

1,062.4

1,242.3

913.7

1,074.5

Management, administrative and related income (fees)

68.4

83.3

63.8

79.7

TOTAL REVENUES

1,130.8

1,325.5

977.5

1,154.1

Equity-accounted companies*

71.1

84.8

67.8

81.2

* Contributions from equity-accounted companies include investments in jointly controlled companies and investments in companies under significant influence.

Quarterly net rental income on a total share basis

2020

2019

In millions of euros

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

France

13.5

92.7

97.0

92.1

98.8

97.4

100.2

95.4

Belgium

1.2

3.0

4.8

4.5

4.8

5.0

4.7

4.1

France-Belgium

14.7

95.6

101.8

96.6

103.5

102.4

104.8

99.5

Italy

0.6

39.8

45.0

42.9

50.0

50.0

50.1

43.3

Norway

14.2

14.7

14.1

14.5

15.2

15.7

16.0

16.0

Sweden

10.0

11.8

11.7

12.3

13.3

12.6

13.4

12.9

Denmark

10.5

11.2

11.1

12.3

13.3

13.1

13.9

12.7

Scandinavia

34.7

37.7

37.0

39.1

41.8

41.4

43.3

41.6

Spain

13.2

19.1

24.9

26.9

26.7

27.1

27.0

26.2

Portugal

-0.1

2.6

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.6

4.7

6.0

Iberia

13.1

21.7

29.4

31.3

30.9

31.6

31.7

32.2

Poland

4.1

6.8

6.7

8.0

8.8

7.9

8.4

8.0

Hungary

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.0

4.6

5.5

4.6

Czech Republic

5.7

8.1

7.0

7.8

8.7

8.2

8.1

8.1

Turkey

-2.8

4.0

1.7

3.8

3.6

3.4

4.0

4.3

Other

1.1

0.7

0.1

0.5

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.6

CE & Other

8.1

19.6

15.5

20.1

23.8

24.9

26.6

25.6

Netherlands

14.4

16.0

14.6

14.4

18.5

16.9

18.5

15.0

Germany

6.1

8.8

7.1

8.5

10.1

10.2

11.7

8.0

SHOPPING CENTERS NET RENTAL INCOME

91.8

239.4

250.3

252.8

278.6

277.3

286.8

265.2

Other activities

-1.6

5.1

4.0

4.4

5.3

5.8

5.6

5.9

TOTAL NET RENTAL INCOME

90.3

244.4

254.3

257.2

284.0

283.1

292.4

271.1


Net current cash flow

2020

2019

Change

(Total share, in millions of euros)

Gross rental income

1,062.4

1,242.3

-14.5%

Rental and building expenses

(216.2)

(111.7)

+93.5%

Net rental income

846.2

1,130.6

-25.2%

Management and other income

89.2

92.2

-3.3%

General and administrative expenses

(138.2)

(169.6)

-18.5%

EBITDA

797.2

1,053.2

-24.3%

Adjustments to calculate operating cash flow:

Depreciation charge for right-of use assets(a)

(8.5)

(8.5)

Employee benefits, stock option expenses and non-current operating expenses

(7.2)

12.6

IFRIC 21 impact

0.0

0.0

Operating cash flow

781.5

1,057.2

-26.1%

Cost of net debt

(108.6)

(122.2)

-11.1%

Adjustments to calculate net current cash flow before taxes:

Amortization of Corio debt mark-to-market

(16.9)

(19.2)

Financial instrument close-out costs

5.2

19.7

Current cash flow before taxes

661.3

935.5

-29.3%

Share in equity-accounted companies

35.9

57.4

Current tax expense

(7.4)

(32.3)

Net current cash flow

689.9

960.6

-28.2%

(Group share, in millions of euros)

NET CURRENT CASH FLOW

586.9

830.3

-29.3%

Average number of shares(b)

286,072,515

293,941,863

(Per share, in euros)

NET CURRENT CASH FLOW

2.05

2.82

-27.4%

IFRS 16 straight-line amortization

(0.08)

-

NET CURRENT CASH FLOW

1.97

2.82

-30.3%

(a) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to head office and vehicle leases as per IFRS 16.
(b) Excluding treasury shares.

2020 full-year EARNINGS WEBCAST — PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL


The Klépierre Executive Board will present the 2020 full year earnings on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 am Paris time (8:00am London time). Please visit the Klépierre website www.klepierre.com to listen to the webcast, or click here.
A replay will be also available after the event.


AGENDA

May 7, 2021

First-Quarter 2021 Business Review (before market opening)

June 17, 2021

Annual General Meeting

July 27, 2021

First-Half 2021 Earnings (after market close)

Investor relations contacts

media contacts

Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing Zhang, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 — mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Helene Salmon, Group Head of Corporate
& Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com



Delphine Granier, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. Recognized as a sector leader by GRESB, the Group is also included in CDP’s “A-List” and in ethical indexes such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. This underscores the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release and its appendices together with the earnings presentation slideshow
are available in the “Publications section” of Klépierre’s Finance page: www.klepierre.com/en/finance/publications




([1]) The Supervisory Board met on February 16, 2021, to examine the full-year financial statements, as approved by the Executive Board on February 10, 2021. The consolidated financial statements have been subject to audit procedures. The Statutory Auditors’ report is to be issued shortly with the universal registration document.



([2]) Excluding closure days.



([3]) Net Tangible Assets per share figures rounded to the nearest 10 cents.



([4]) Excluding the straight-line amortization of Covid-19 rent concessions.



([5]) Like-for-like data exclude the contribution of new spaces (acquisitions, greenfield projects and extensions), spaces being restructured, disposals completed since January 2020, and foreign exchange impacts



([6]) EPRA Net Initial Yield is calculated as annualized rental income based on passing cash rents, less non-recoverable property operating expenses, divided by the market value of the property (including transfer taxes).



([7]) Group share for the shopping center portfolio appraised (i.e., excluding retail parks and movie theaters).



([8]) This ratio is computed using EBITDA for 2020.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Oil Edges Higher With U.S. Polar Blast Curtailing Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session as an ongoing energy crisis in the U.S. pummeled domestic crude output.Futures edged up in New York after flipping between gains and losses earlier on Wednesday. The deep freeze causing historic power outages across the central U.S. has led oil output in the country to plunge by a third. However, a spate of refinery outages from the cold temperatures are curbing demand for crude.“There’s a push-pull there, as production’s knocked off, but the refiners are down too,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “But it’ll be like a hurricane, in that it’ll pass.”Crude’s rally faded briefly during Wednesday’s session after Dow Jones reported that Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil output in the coming months, citing unnamed advisers to the kingdom. While Saudi Arabia’s unilateral supply cuts this year came as a surprise to the market when initially announced, many investors had expected the producer to raise output come April. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is urging fellow members of the OPEC+ alliance to remain cautious as they prepare to consider further supply increases.“We’re at a very delicate point here,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. OPEC+ has “to make sure the associated demand is there before increasing the barrels and not kill the golden goose here, which is what they’ll do if they add everything at once.”Temperatures in Texas are now low enough to freeze oil and gas liquids at the well head and in pipelines laid on the ground. Before the crisis, the U.S. was pumping about 11 million barrels a day, according to government data. Production in the Permian Basin alone -- America’s biggest oil field -- has plummeted by as much as 65%.A slew of crude pipelines were also shut earlier this week due to the freeze, including those that transport oil from the nation’s largest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to data-provider Genscape Inc. Multiple pipelines remained offline as of Tuesday.While WTI’s nearest timespread flipped back into contango this week amid refinery closures and infrastructure issues associated with the freeze in the U.S., the similar spread for Brent has moved into an even more bullish backwardation structure.In Russia, meanwhile, freezing temperatures are also contributing to production curtailments. The expected increase in the nation’s February oil output has so far not materialized, as some fields curb pipeline flows due to the abnormally cold weather.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress has a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • Comstock Mining stock soars more than fourfold after taking stake in lithium-ion battery recycler

    Comstock Mining Inc. is the stock du jour Wednesday, as it blasted higher more than fourfold on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers. The mineral development and production company announced deals in which it secured rights for up to a 64% stake in Linico Corp., which is a lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling company. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3.0 million shares of its restricted common stock, which represents a total consideration of $10.75 billion. Comstock shares shot up 307.6%, and trading volume of 13.0 million shares was already above the full-day average over the past 30 days of 12.7 million shares. Linico recently acquired a battery metal recycling facility in Nevada from Aqua Metals Inc., and Aqua Metals is investing $2 million for a 10% stake in Linico. "We see spent lithium-ion batteries as a potent industrial mineral, and - as with any resource, we need the right team, technology, and infrastructure to extract and process it," said Comstock Chief Executive Corrado De Gasperis. "This transaction assembles all three into an ecosystem of aligned partners, operating systemically on a common goal." The latest available data showed that Comstock short interest was just 0.2% of the public float. The stock has rallied 120.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%.

  • 22 additional dividend stocks that Warren Buffett might consider buying

    His Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate recently started buying shares of Verizon and Chevron --- both have attractive dividend yields well-supported by expected cash flow.

  • EV-Battery Startup QuantumScape Soars on Technical Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle-battery startup, soared as much as 12% in late trading after saying it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its technology.The company, which is attempting to pioneer solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, said it was able to produce multilayer battery cells, a crucial stumbling block in taking the technology from the lab to the real world.“While there is still a lot of work to be done and we could encounter new challenges as we increase our layer count, this is an incredibly important result, and we are excited to have this so early in the year,” Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said in a letter to investors that was part of the company’s first quarterly financial report.The company is one of several startups and incumbents trying to develop solid-state batteries, an innovation that holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries.To become commercially viable, the company needs to deal with three main issues. It must build bigger and multilayered batteries, compared with what it’s testing in a controlled laboratory setting. The current build has only four layers, and the company may need to have as many as a dozen in the commercial version.It also needs to develop a reliable manufacturing line for certain critical components, such as ceramic separators. Finally, it has to put all those pieces in a factory where it can spread billions of dollars in equipment and machinery costs over large production volumes.Shares of San Jose, California-based QuantumScape, which began trading Nov. 27 after it merged with the blank-check company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., jumped as high as $56.70 in after-market trading Tuesday.Faster to MarketBeing able to build multilayer battery cells that essentially perform like single-layered cells may shave months off the time needed to bring QuantumScape’s batteries to consumer vehicles, Singh said in an interview.Crucially, it gives the company confidence to build a small pilot facility in San Jose that will produce engineering samples for automakers to put in “hundreds of test cars” as soon as 2023, the CEO said. QuantumScape intends to use those samples to woo customers beyond its largest shareholder, Volkswagen AG, Singh said on a call following the release of quarterly results.“Now we have the ability to make cells before the JV comes up with VW,” he said in an interview. “This is new, this wasn’t part of the plan before.”Volkswagen has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs via a joint venture -- if enough batteries can be produced and at competitive prices. QuantumScape estimates it will cost $1.6 billion to build that battery factory, a 50-50 venture with Volkswagen that’s supposed to start producing cells in 2024.The company closed the fourth quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and equivalents. Spending plans this year include capital outlays and operating costs of $230 million to $290 million, the company said. However with additional financing from Volkswagen and the assumed exercise of warrants, QuantumScape expects to head into 2022 with more than $900 million.(Updates with details of developments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.

  • COVID-19 cases are dropping like a rock: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • The IRS says it’s done sending stimulus checks for now — here’s how to get your money if you were eligible and missed out

    The IRS issued more than 307 million direct payments worth a combined $412 billion during the first and second round of stimulus checks.

  • SEC Data Show $359 Million of GameStop Shares Failed to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- On Jan. 28, the day after GameStop Corp. mania hit its crescendo on the back of a short squeeze for the record books, about $359 million worth of shares were caught in limbo.More than 1 million shares were deemed failed-to-deliver that day due either to buyers lacking cash to complete purchases or sellers not having the shares to settle trades, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission data.The SEC report, which covers trading from Jan. 15 through the end of the month, is just one more indication of the dislocation in the market for the video game retailer’s shares.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.While the SEC’s list highlights the extent of the short squeeze, on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, where the GameStop trade was galvanized, it’s evidence of something else: the unproven theory that hedge funds were engaged in naked short-selling of the shares.Short sales -- when an investor borrows shares, sells them and then tries to buy them back at a lower price to profit from the difference -- are an everyday market occurrence. Naked short selling, the illegal practice of selling shares that aren’t known to exist, is just one possible cause of a failure-to-deliver, with more quotidian reasons being human error and administrative delays.“Fails-to-deliver can occur for a number of reasons on both long and short sales,” reads a disclaimer on the SEC website. “Therefore, fails-to-deliver are not necessarily the result of short selling, and are not evidence of abusive short selling or ‘naked’ short selling.”Failures to deliver can result in fines, losses as well as reputational harm, and in rare circumstances there’s also a risk they could lead to a reduction of market liquidity.One thing is clear: the Grapevine, Texas-based company is an anomaly in the data. Ranked by the dollar value of traded shares that couldn’t be delivered -- a sum that was influenced by the ballooning price of GameStop’s shares -- it was the only company to appear multiple times in the top 10 during the period. And it was only one of two companies, the other being Li Auto Inc., to feature atop a list dominated by exchange-traded funds.The data, which is released twice a month, tracks securities that had at least 10,000 shares that failed-to-deliver on a daily basis. The total number of shares for each day is a “cumulative number of all fails outstanding until that day, plus new fails that occur that day, less fails that settle that day,” according to the SEC’s website.About 2.1 million GameStop shares failed-to-deliver on Jan. 26 before falling to 138,179 on Jan. 29, the day after Robinhood and other brokerages began restricting trading in so-called meme stocks.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • China Blocked Jack Ma’s Ant IPO After Investigation Revealed Likely Beneficiaries

    Well-connected Chinese power players were behind layers of opaque investment vehicles that would have profited from the world’s largest stock listing. The information added to concerns about financial risk and anger at Ma’s outspoken criticism.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    A number of factors are coming together in the market picture, and indicate a possible change in conditions in the mid-term. These include increases in commodity prices, specifically, oil prices, which have rallied recently. In addition, the January jobs numbers, released earlier this month, were disappointing at best – and grim, at worst. They, do, however, increase the chance that President Biden and the Democratic Congress will push a large-scale COVID relief package through to fruition. These factors are likely to pull in varying directions. The rise in oil prices suggests an upcoming squeeze in supply, while the possibility of further stimulus cash bodes well for fans of market liquidity. These developments, however, point toward a possible price reflationary climate. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to rebuild and defend their portfolios. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. And so, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database and pulled the details on two stocks with high yields – at least 7%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first stock we'll look at is Williams Companies, a natural gas processing firm based in Oklahoma. Williams controls pipelines for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil gathering, in a network stretching from the Pacific Northwest, through the Rockies to the Gulf Coast, and across the South to the Mid-Atlantic. Williams’ core business is the processing and transport of natural gas, with crude oil and energy generation as secondary operations. The company’s footprint is huge – it handles almost one-third of all natural gas use in the US, both residential and commercial. Williams will report its 4Q20 results late this month – but a look at the Q3 results is informative. The company reported $1.93 billion at the top line, down 3.5% year-over-year but up 8.4% quarter-over-quarter, and the highest quarterly revenue so far released for 2020. Net earnings came in at 25 cents per share, flat from Q2 but up 38% year-over-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, and the stock gained 7% in the two weeks after it was released. In a move that may indicate a solid Q4 earnings on the way, the company declared its next dividend, to be paid out on March 29. The 41-cent per common share payment is up 2.5% from the previous quarter, and annualizes to $1.64. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.1%. Williams has a 4-year history of dividend growth and maintenance, and typically raises the payment in the first quarter of the year. Covering the stock for RBC, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz wrote: “We believe Williams can hit the low-end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance. While we expect near-term growth in the NE to moderate, we think WMB should benefit from less than previously expected associated gas from the Permian. Given our long-term view, we estimate Williams can remain comfortably within investment grade credit metrics through our forecast period and keep the dividend intact.” To this end, Schultz rates WMB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $26 price target suggests an upside of 13% in the next 12 months. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) With 8 recent reviews on record, including 7 Buys and just 1 Hold, WMB has earned its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. While the stock has gained in recent months, reaching $23, the average price target of $25.71 implies it still has room for ~12% growth this year. (See WMB stock analysis on TipRanks) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next up is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. It’s no surprise to find a REIT as a dividend champ – these companies are required by tax codes to return a high percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and frequently use dividends as the vehicle for compliance. AGNC, based in Maryland, focuses on MBSs (mortgage-backed securities) with backing and guarantees from the US government. These securities make up some two-thirds of the company’s total portfolio, or $65.1 billion out of the $97.9 billion total. AGNC’s most recent quarterly returns, for 4Q20, showed $459 million in net revenue, and a net income per share of $1.37. While down yoy, the EPS was the strongest recorded for 2020. For the full year, AGNC reported $1.68 billion in total revenues, and $1.56 per share paid out in dividends. The current dividend, 12 cents per common share paid out monthly, will annualize to $1.44; the difference from last year’s higher annualization rate is due to a dividend cut implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At the current rate, the dividend gives investors a robust yield of 8.8%, and is easily affordable for the company given current income. Among AGNC's bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote: “AGNC has retained a competitive yield on book value relative to other mortgage REITs (mREITS), even as it has out-earned its dividend and repurchased shares. While turmoil in the mortgage markets at the end of March resulted in losses and lower book values for all mortgage REITs, AGNC was able to meet all of its margin calls and, importantly, take relatively fewer realized losses and therefore retain more earnings power post-turmoil.” Based on all of the above, Diana rates AGNC a Buy, along with an $18 price target. This figure implies a ~10% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) Wall Street is on the same page. Over the last couple of months, AGNC has received 7 Buys and a single Hold -- all add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $16.69 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See AGNC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Falls As Bitcoin Jumps Toward $52,000; Apple, Tesla Hit Key Support Level, While Shopify Tumbles

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points Wednesday, as Bitcoin jumped to record highs. Apple and Tesla stock are testing their key support levels.