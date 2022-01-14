Klépierre: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Paris – January 14, 2022

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Date 12/31/2021 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(1) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(2) 285,383,751

CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES SINCE THE LATEST ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Total number of shares as of December 31, 2020 299,939,198 Number of shares cancelled on January 19, 2021 5,091,144 Number of shares cancelled on June 22, 2021 4,493,022 Number of shares cancelled on December 15, 2021 3,493,860 Total number of shares as of December 31, 2021 286,861,172





AGENDA February 16, 2022 2021 full-year earnings (after market close) April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

(1) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of December 31, 2021 Klépierre owns 1,477,421 of its own shares.

(2) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

