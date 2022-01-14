U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Klépierre: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Klépierre
·2 min read
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Paris – January 14, 2022

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Date

12/31/2021

Company name

Klépierre

Trading place

Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Mnemonic

LI

Symbols

EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA

ISIN

FR0000121964

Total number of shares

286,861,172

Total number of voting rights

Number of theoretical voting rights(1)

286,861,172

Number of exercisable voting rights(2)

285,383,751

CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES SINCE THE LATEST ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Total number of shares as of December 31, 2020

299,939,198

Number of shares cancelled on January 19, 2021

5,091,144

Number of shares cancelled on June 22, 2021

4,493,022

Number of shares cancelled on December 15, 2021

3,493,860

Total number of shares as of December 31, 2021

286,861,172


AGENDA

February 16, 2022

2021 full-year earnings (after market close)

April 26, 2022

Annual General Meeting

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

(1) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of December 31, 2021 Klépierre owns 1,477,421 of its own shares.

(2) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


