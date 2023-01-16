U.S. markets closed

Klépierre: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

Klépierre
·2 min read
Klépierre
Klépierre

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022(1)

Paris – January 16, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

Date

12/31/2022

Company name

Klépierre

Trading place

Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Mnemonic

LI

Symbols

EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA

ISIN

FR0000121964

Total number of shares

286,861,172

Total number of voting rights

 

Number of theoretical voting rights(2)

286,861,172

Number of exercisable voting rights(3)

285,500,851


AGENDA

 

February 15, 2023

Full-year 2022 results (after market close)

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

 

 

Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

 

 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

(1)        Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of December 31, 2022, Klépierre SA owns 1,360,321 of its own shares.
(3)   Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


