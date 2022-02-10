U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Klépierre: NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF A BOND MATURING IN MAY 2022

Klépierre
·2 min read
In this article:
  • KLPEF

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF
EARLY REDEMPTION OF A BOND MATURING IN MAY 2022

Paris — February 10, 2022

Klépierre announces today the exercise of the residual maturity call option embedded in its €100 million bond maturing on May 25, 2022 and bearing a 1.10% coupon (ISIN code: FR0013514213). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the notes set forth in the Base Prospectus dated May 13, 2020 and the final terms of the Notes dated May 19, 2020, this option allows Klépierre to redeem at par, all the outstanding notes three months prior to their initial maturity date.

The early redemption will take place on February 25, 2022. The notes will be redeemed at par for a total of €100,000,000 plus interest accrued from the previous coupon payment date (inclusive) up to the early redemption date (exclusive) for €831,780.

This early bond repayment optimizes Klépierre’s liquidity position, following recent disposals closed in December 2021.

Société Générale Securities Services acts as paying agent for the purpose of this transaction.

AGENDA

February 16, 2022

2021 full-year earnings (after market close)

April 26, 2022

Annual General Meeting

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACTS

Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com



Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr


ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available in the “Publications section” of Klépierre’s Finance page: www.klepierre.com/en/finance/publications

Attachment


