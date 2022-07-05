U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.60
    -8.83 (-8.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -34.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.49 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0268
    -0.0156 (-1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9120
    +0.2520 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.39
    +808.61 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.19
    +5.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date

·1 min read
In this article:
  • KLAC
    Watchlist

MILPITAS, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date

All earnings disclosures, as well as the live earnings webcast, will be available on the investor relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-date-301579796.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation

