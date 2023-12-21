Assessing Klabin SA's Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects

Klabin SA (KLBAY) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2024-03-07, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Klabin SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Klabin SA Do?

Klabin SA manufactures and sells timber, pulp, and a variety of paper products. It owns and operates forests in Brazil and harvests timber. The timber is either sold to third parties or transported to the firm's mills, which produce pulp and paper products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type: forestry, paper, conversion, and pulp. The forestry segment involves operations related to planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees and selling timber to third parties; the other segments involve the production and sale of paper products. The paper and pulp segments contribute heavily to the company's overall revenue. Klabin has a global presence.

Klabin SA's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Klabin SA's Dividend History

Klabin SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Klabin SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Klabin SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.37% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.20%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Klabin SA's annual dividend growth rate was 19.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.80% per year. Based on Klabin SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Klabin SA stock as of today is approximately 4.66%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Klabin SA's dividend payout ratio is 2.69, which may suggest that the company's dividend is sustainable.

Klabin SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Klabin SA's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Klabin SA's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Klabin SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Klabin SA's revenue has increased by approximately 23.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 87.32% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Klabin SA's earnings increased by approximately 55.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 84.06% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on Klabin SA's Dividend Outlook

Considering Klabin SA's consistent dividend record, solid profitability, and robust growth metrics, the future outlook for its dividend payments appears promising. The company's ability to sustain and potentially grow its dividends is supported by its low payout ratio and strong earnings performance. As investors weigh the prospects of Klabin SA's dividends, they can also utilize tools such as the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users for broader investment decisions. With an eye on the future, Klabin SA seems well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments.

