U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +18.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,762.00
    +155.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.50
    +44.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.10
    +15.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,784.85
    -397.52 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.25
    -57.50 (-4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

KLAR Partners funds invest in Oleter Group to build the leading Northern European provider of Property Damage Restoration ("PDR") services

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds advised by KLAR Partners Limited ("KLAR Partners" or "KLAR"), have invested in Oleter Group, one of the Nordic region's leading PDR providers. KLAR has invested as a growth partner alongside the existing owners and management with the objective of developing the company into the leading provider of PDR services in Northern Europe.

Oleter Group consists of Ocab and Frøiland Bygg Skade (FBS), market-leading providers of property damage restoration services. The service offering includes damage inspection, pest control and restoration of fire and water damage. The group has a strong geographical presence in Sweden and Norway with close to 1,700 employees in 90 locations. In 2020, Oleter Group had sales of approximately SEK 2 billion.

The investment in Oleter Group is in line with KLAR's strategy to invest in companies providing mission-critical services in resilient and growing markets.

"Our investment in the Oleter Group is at the very core of KLAR's expertise. The group is active in a highly attractive market and has a clear sustainability profile which forms a solid foundation on which we can build the next growth chapter of the business. We look forward to partner with management and the team to build a leading Northern European PDR platform," said Petter Darin, KLAR Team Leader.

"We are excited to welcome KLAR as a new partner to accelerate the growth of Oleter Group, both organically and through acquisitions, into a market leader of PDR services. We share a strong focus on people and culture and in addition KLAR will contribute industry-specific experience and geographical reach to the team," said Bo Ingemarson, Chairman of the Board, Oleter Group.

For more information:

Carl Johan Falkenberg
cj@klarpartners.com
+44 7918 941 391

Petter Darin
pd@klarpartners.com
+46 70 240 5015

About Oleter Group

Oleter Group is a leader in PDR in the Nordic region and consists of Ocab (dehumidification and decontamination services in Sweden), Frøiland Bygg Skade (PDR services in Norway), NHS (underground infrastructure services), MCM Relining and S-Pipe (relining), and Planea (property development consulting services). The business has a strong geographical presence with approximately 1,700 employees established in close to 90 locations in Norway and Sweden. The company benefits from close and stable customer relationships in stable markets with underlying secular growth trends. In 2020, the Group delivered SEK 2 billion of sales.

About KLAR Partners

KLAR Partners is a European private equity firm focused on investments in companies operating in business services and light industrials. The companies in which KLAR invests each have an annual turnover of approximately EUR 50-500m and are headquartered in the Nordics, Benelux or DACH regions. With investment professionals located in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Brussels, together with a broad international network in the industry, KLAR has a proven business model to support, develop and grow companies. KLAR's senior professionals have worked together for many years and have more than 50 years of combined investment experience in KLAR's industry-specific and geographical focus area. KLAR Partners is a signatory of United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. More information about KLAR can be found on the company's website at www.klarpartners.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/klar-partners/r/klar-partners-funds-invest-in-oleter-group-to-build-the-leading-northern-european-provider-of-proper,c3413730

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19608/3413730/1467193.pdf

Read press release

https://news.cision.com/klar-partners/i/i8a0065,c2953068

I8A0065

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klar-partners-funds-invest-in-oleter-group-to-build-the-leading-northern-european-provider-of-property-damage-restoration-pdr-services-301374940.html

SOURCE KLAR Partners

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • China Tech Shares Slump on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.1%, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the ga

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Stocks Fall, Futures Waver on Growth, China Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell and U.S. futures wavered Monday as the risk of a slower recovery from the pandemic shadowed global markets and Chinese technology stocks buckled under Beijing’s regulatory clampdown.A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay. China’s online platforms have also been told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third ti

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Qualcomm: Apple Modem Worries Are Overblown, Says Top Analyst

    Even if you’re a fully-fledged Qualcomm (QCOM) bull right now, the bear case is an easy one to understand. A big chunk of Qualcomm’s revenue is derived from Apple for which it supplies modems for the tech giant’s smartphones. As Apple has set a goal of building its modems in-house by 2023, Qualcomm could potentially lose a huge source of revenue. The concern has been weighing on investors’ minds and the share price too, with the stock sitting 5% into negative territory in 2021. But these worries

  • Chinese regulators look to break up Ant Group’s Alipay: report

    Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay, the popular payments app from Jack Ma's Ant Group, according to a new report by the Financial Times.

  • Evergrande 75% Haircut Is Now a Base Case for Bond Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group may undergo one of the country’s biggest-ever debt restructurings, if the developer’s distressed-level bond prices are any indication.It’s “almost unavoidable,” said Nomura International Hong Kong Ltd. credit analyst Iris Chen. Her base case is a government-supervised deal that ensures Evergrande delivers homes and pays suppliers, where dollar debt investors would get 25% of their money back. Luther Chai, a senior research analyst at CreditSights Singapore L

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    You can't discuss e-commerce without mentioning Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as the company essentially created e-commerce in the United States. Amazon took advantage of less-than-forward-thinking retail CEOs that conceded the space for decades, giving Amazon a long runway to perfect its product. Amazon finds itself facing significant competition on a host of fronts in e-commerce.