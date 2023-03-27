U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.93
    +10.94 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,393.22
    +155.69 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,826.84
    +2.88 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.90
    +15.98 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.67
    +1.41 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.50
    -29.30 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.1330 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3790
    +0.6780 (+0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,331.38
    -637.05 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.83
    -11.62 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.90
    +75.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Klarity by DemandScience Makes ‘One-Click Prospecting’ a Reality for B2B Sales Professionals

DemandScience
·3 min read

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes Sales Intelligence Tool a dramatic time saver for sales leaders and sales reps

DANVERS, MA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced the general availability of Klarity, the company’s next-generation self-service Sales Intelligence Tool for building, sharing and saving contact lists. Klarity’s Chrome Extension, easy-to-use interface, and email accuracy makes ‘one-click prospecting’ a reality for sales professionals. 

“We are very excited about Klarity, and we’ll be using it all the time moving forward. It will be huge time saver for our sales leaders and our sales reps,” said Neelam Kadam, CEO at SalesDemand. “The user interface is incredibly easy, our team can build and share great prospecting lists of in-market buyers in minutes, and what blows us all away is being able to access our target audiences directly while using LinkedIn and importing company and contact information into our CRM with just one click.” 

One of the biggest challenges facing B2B sellers today is being bogged down by manual work, with many reps spending more than two-thirds of their time struggling with inefficient processes and complicated tools. Klarity’s navigation is intuitive and built for sales and marketing professionals. Users can customize their dashboards to meet workflow needs and sales leaders can easily activate their teams with shared lists and monitor team activity in their dashboard. 

“We developed Klarity because sales teams cannot afford to waste time, especially in today’s economy,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “Klarity will save valuable time for sales leaders and reps, maximize ROI for our customers, and increase engagement with prospects. It is incredibly easy to use, delivers accurate data, and Klarity’s patent-pending technology automatically imports company and contact information into our customers’ CRMs with one click.” 

Klarity’s accurate B2B Data is powered by the DemandScience Live Data Factory. Klarity users can build and target the right in-market prospects in minutes with DemandScience’s global B2B data containing more than 70 million contacts from 1.2 million companies.

  • The Live Data Factory uses DemandScience’s proprietary email verification and validation technology.

  • Records are enriched with four different sources of Intent Data covering 7,000 topics and Install Data for 7,000 technologies.

  • DemandScience’s Confirmed Connect technology prioritizes prospects who’ve responded to email or phone within 30, 60, or 90-days.

Click here to learn more about Klarity and DemandScience’s efforts to help customers cut through the noise, identify, engage, and convert new customers. 

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

CONTACT: Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Sto

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe nation’s shipments slid

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises on Kurdistan output halt and banking optimism

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit demand for crude. Brent crude futures were up $1.16, or 1.6%, at $76.15 a barrel by 1210 GMT. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Explainer-Tesla's legal troubles: race bias trial is tip of the iceberg

    A jury trial begins Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black former Tesla Inc factory worker who won a lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of tolerating severe racial harassment at its flagship Fremont, California assembly plant. The case is one of several involving working conditions at Tesla and other companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk. WHAT DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS IS TESLA FACING?

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.

  • When the Price Isn’t Right: Dollar General’s Record of Overcharging

    Barron's finds that four states fined the retailer a total of more than $1 million for price inaccuracies in 2021 and 2022.

  • Target Spending $5 Billion to Deliver Better Stores, 'Affordable Joy'

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.