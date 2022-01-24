U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.31
    -100.63 (-2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,589.39
    -675.98 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,430.75
    -338.17 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.25
    -32.67 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -1.67 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.53 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3471
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,025.69
    +739.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    819.12
    +8.52 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Klarity lands $18M to read scores of documents so you don’t have to

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Reviewing repetitive documents is, well, repetitive, but Klarity believes people don’t have to do all of that and is building an artificial intelligence tool, targeting finance and accounting departments, that turns documents into structured data.

Document automation is not a new concept. There was an original wave of companies working on partial document automation, which still needs a human review, but Ondrej Antos, Klarity’s co-founder and CEO, explained that the full document automation market is still very nascent.

“Partial document automation companies did not achieve much scale due to the limited value of their product,” he said via email. “Full automation has the ability to replace human review for a vast majority of documents — over 85% in Klarity’s case — and with a higher accuracy. This generates a lot of value, not only for large enterprises, but also mid-market companies that have a few hundred documents every month and the market is therefore much larger.”

Antos founded Klarity in 2017 with Nischal Nadhamuni whom he met at MIT. They bonded over Antos’ experience of having to review large amounts of data when he was a corporate lawyer. Nadhamuni was studying Natural Language Processing and thought it could be applied to understand documents better than humans. In August 2020, the product was launched.

Klarity replaces humans for tasks that require large-scale document review, including accounting order forms, purchase orders and agreements. Instead of having many accountants reading thousands of almost identical documents every month to find non-standard language, Klarity does that, helping the accountants save time and avoid mistakes.

Klarity
Klarity

An example of Klarity's document automation. Image Credits: Klarity

Over the last nine months, the company saw its annual recurring revenue grow nine times and over 24 times year over year, prompting Klarity to raise new capital to invest in sales and marketing to scale and continue investing in R&D. It is also currently working with more than 40 enterprise and mid-market customers, including Coupa, Optimizely and 8x8.

Today, the company announced $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Tola Capital. As part of the investment, Sheila Gulati, founder and managing director of Tola Capital, joins Klarity’s board of directors. To date, Klarity has raised just over $20 million.

New investors also participating in the round are Invus Opportunities and a group of individual investors, including executives from its customers 8x8 and Coupa. Existing investors following on include Elad Gil, Daniel Gross, Nat Friedman and Picus Capital.

The company is focused on hiring sales, marketing and engineering. It has 34 employees, up from 14 a year ago. It is also poised to launch new document review automation use cases for deal desk, renewals and procurement teams in late 2022.

“Today, the vast majority of enterprises don’t even realize there is a technological solution to this omnipresent problem,” Antos said. “We will help to educate the market that there is a technical solution to the age-old problem of document review by accounting teams and to continue building a market-leading product.”

5 investors discuss the future of RPA after UiPath’s IPO

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • 2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Market sell-off is ‘a normal course’ as Fed gets ready to hike interest rates: Strategist

    Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management CEO & CIO Phil Blancato joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market and tech stocks ahead of anticipated Fed interest rate hikes.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Arrival, Cenntro Electric, and Lordstown Motors Shares Are Down Today

    There were several catalysts for the sell-off, including rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. Traders and investors seemed eager to exit high-risk positions, a category that includes many EV-related stocks. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) was down about 10.5%.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading down on Monday morning, amid a broad-based market sell-off seemingly triggered by concerns about higher interest rates. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 4.9% from Friday's closing price. GM was one of many stocks hit by interest-rate-driven selling on Monday morning.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Ethereum Is In Freefall

    Ethereum is under serious pressure while Bitcoin is trying to settle below $35,000.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Bin Shopping in Stocks, Crossmark Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As stocks extend their slide Monday following one of the worst weeks for global shares since the start of the pandemic, Victoria Fernandez is eyeing a sale in several pockets of the equity market.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Panic-like selling emerges Monday as stock market tumbles and Dow skids over 1,000 points

    Panic-like behavior takes hold on Wall Street, at least from a technical perspective, as the stock market's drop gathers steam on Monday.