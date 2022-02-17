KlariVis Hires New Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Sales Executive

Image

Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced its new hires of Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Sales Executive.

Erica Starr, with over a decade of experience in financial marketing, joins the team as KlariVis' Chief Marketing Officer. Starr says, "Having been on the client-side using KlariVis, I have seen firsthand the positive impact KlariVis has on financial institutions that crave simplicity and actionable insights when it comes to aggregating and interpreting data. KlariVis is a marketer's dream, offering clients something totally unique in an industry that is overdue for disruption. I'm delighted to join and can't wait to work with the team to grow and build the brand."

New Senior Sales Executive, Stuart Capps, joins KlariVis with a background in sales and business development in the financial services industry. Capps says, "I'm eager to help bankers harness the power of their data so they can make strategic decisions in a timely manner. By utilizing the KlariVis platform, financial institutions finally have the opportunity to utilize a holistic, 360-degree view to make informed decisions across the entire enterprise."

Founder and CEO, Kim Snyder, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Erica and Stuart to KlariVis. Their forward-looking mindsets and proven expertise in the financial services industry are a great addition to our team, and I am confident in their bright futures with KlariVis. With Erica and Stuart joining, we will further our mission of providing financial institutions with a transformative solution that brings their data to life."

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

