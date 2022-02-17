U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.67
    -54.34 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,513.83
    -420.44 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,910.72
    -213.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.41
    -29.90 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.14
    -1.52 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    +25.20 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9680
    -0.0790 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9820
    -0.4700 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,048.43
    -1,528.13 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.88
    -32.29 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.68
    -75.10 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

KlariVis Hires New Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Sales Executive

KlariVis
·2 min read
Image
Image

Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer

Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer
Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced its new hires of Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Sales Executive.

Erica Starr, with over a decade of experience in financial marketing, joins the team as KlariVis' Chief Marketing Officer. Starr says, "Having been on the client-side using KlariVis, I have seen firsthand the positive impact KlariVis has on financial institutions that crave simplicity and actionable insights when it comes to aggregating and interpreting data. KlariVis is a marketer's dream, offering clients something totally unique in an industry that is overdue for disruption. I'm delighted to join and can't wait to work with the team to grow and build the brand."

New Senior Sales Executive, Stuart Capps, joins KlariVis with a background in sales and business development in the financial services industry. Capps says, "I'm eager to help bankers harness the power of their data so they can make strategic decisions in a timely manner. By utilizing the KlariVis platform, financial institutions finally have the opportunity to utilize a holistic, 360-degree view to make informed decisions across the entire enterprise."

Founder and CEO, Kim Snyder, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Erica and Stuart to KlariVis. Their forward-looking mindsets and proven expertise in the financial services industry are a great addition to our team, and I am confident in their bright futures with KlariVis. With Erica and Stuart joining, we will further our mission of providing financial institutions with a transformative solution that brings their data to life."

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer


Erica Starr - KlariVis, Chief Marketing Officer Headshot








Image 2: Stuart Capps - KlariVis, Senior Sales Executive


Stuart Capps - KlariVis, Senior Sales Executive Headshot



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


