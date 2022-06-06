KlariVis Hires Chief Revenue Officer

Sanjay Bhaskar - New Klarivis Chief Revenue Officer

ROANOKE, Va., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced Sanjay Bhaskar has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sanjay Bhaskar joins KlariVis with an experienced background in sales and business development in the financial services industry. Bhaskar says, "I am excited to join KlariVis, a company that is helping bankers reimagine growth and efficiency by leveraging their own data. There are countless new challenges facing community banks and credit unions today. Many are from non-bank competitors using data and analytics to provide traditional banking services and products. We can immediately help financial institutions compete by empowering their entire team with the right data at the right time to make the right decisions for their customers."

KlariVis is the only cloud-based, core-agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics solution built for bankers, by bankers. The KlariVis platform compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive dashboard that provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization.

Founder and CEO of KlariVis, Kim Snyder, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay to our team. His decades of experience in providing innovative solutions to banks and credit unions through direct sales, marketing and channel partnerships are aligned perfectly with our growth trajectory. Additionally, his track record and passion for the community financial institution industry are a natural fit and excellent addition to our executive leadership team."

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

