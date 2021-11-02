U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,788.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,876.25
    -18.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,359.60
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.22 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6000
    -0.3980 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,698.79
    -137.11 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.95
    +46.44 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.76
    -33.86 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Klarna acquires PriceRunner to strengthen banking offer for its 90m global consumers

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank today announces it has signed an agreement to acquire PriceRunner. PriceRunner will bring new features in the form of product reviews, rich product discovery and price comparisons to the Klarna app to enhance the shopping, payments and banking experience for consumers globally.

Klarna's seamless shopping experience from inspiration and product selection, to flexible payments and delivery, tracking and returns will be elevated by PriceRunner's daily price updates, reviews, professional tests and intelligent filtering options. This will enable a more engaging experience for Klarna's consumers. Klarna will add PriceRunner's functionality to its offering while Klarna's retail partners will benefit from enhanced behavior insight, increased website traffic from high intent consumers and optimized marketing opportunities to further drive their growth.

David Fock, Klarna's Chief Product Officer commented: "At Klarna we constantly strive to make the banking and payments experience the best it can be, empowering consumers from product discovery to paying in a way that suits them. The acquisition will serve to strengthen our bank, card and payment services and support a competitive global landscape. It also further cements that Klarna will not be a marketplace but a viable and competitive alternative for retail partners vs Amazon, Google and Facebook. The PriceRunner team is a talented, passionate group, which will be a perfect fit and we are excited about what we can achieve together."

Mikael Lindahl, PriceRunner's Chief Executive Officer commented: "We have spent the last five years rebuilding PriceRunner from scratch to create a best-in-class comparison shopping service while helping retail partners improve their business. We see Klarna as the ideal partner to accelerate growth and achieve our long-term vision to become the most loved comparison shopping service in the world."

The acquisition is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

For additional information, please contact:

Aoife Houlihan, VP of Communications
Phone: +46 (0) 72855 8047
Email: press@klarna.com / aoife.houlihan@klarna.com

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About PriceRunner

PriceRunner is the leading comparison shopping service in the Nordic region. It has businesses in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom and compares 3.4 million products from 22,500 retailers in 25 countries. During the 12-month period ending on Sep 30, 2021, PriceRunner had revenues amounting to SEK 460 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52 per cent. PriceRunner employs more than 170 people in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Every month, PriceRunner is used by millions of consumers to compare products, offers, attributes and to take part in professional product tests and user reviews of products and retailers.

PriceRunner is independent of all manufacturers, brands and retailers. Our mission is to help consumers to find the right products and the best deals. Every month, millions of consumers find better products and save money by using PriceRunner's services.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klarna-acquires-pricerunner-to-strengthen-banking-offer-for-its-90m-global-consumers-301413788.html

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)

Recommended Stories

  • WeWork rival IWG quarterly revenue dips on prolonged pandemic impact

    IWG said occupancy at its pre-2020 operations was 71.2% in the third quarter, only slightly up from 70.1% in the year-ago period despite the lifting of heavy pandemic restrictions. The UK-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands, however, said outlook for the remainder of the year remained "encouraging".

  • Oil Climbs Again as Investors Assess OPEC+ Tensions, Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $84 a barrel as traders assessed the possibility that OPEC+ won’t step up the pace it’s increasing supply, while awaiting the latest insight into U.S. crude stockpile trends.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of

  • Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post

    The posting of an ancient Chinese poem by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media on Tuesday has driven Chinese internet users to engage in a frenzied debate game over his meaning, with many also praising him for his knowledge of the text. Musk, who is known for his cryptic Twitter posts, wrote in English "Humankind" before posting an abbreviated version of the 'Seven Steps Verse' in Chinese on his official Twitter and Weibo accounts. The highly allegorical poem describes the relationship between two brothers from a royal family during China's warring Three Kingdoms period that is taught in all of China's primary schools about the importance of getting along.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • BP Grows Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • I own a rental home in California. How can I leave it to my daughter so she can avoid capital gains taxes?

    'My daughter will probably keep the property as a rental, but she might use it as a second home and/or as a partial, week-to-week vacation rental.'

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.