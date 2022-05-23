U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.08
    +69.72 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,897.08
    +635.18 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,510.52
    +155.91 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.51
    +23.24 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.22
    -0.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +14.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0133 (+1.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0720 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0083 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9100
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,787.16
    -253.47 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.25
    -4.62 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Klarna lays off 10% of its workforce

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Swedish payment giant Klarna is going to cut hundreds of jobs in the coming days. Today’s news comes a few days after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was going to cut its valuation in order to raise fresh capital.

The company currently employs around 7,000 people. Cutting 10% of the company’s workforce means that around 700 people will lose their job at the fintech company. It will potentially affect all domains and offices around the world.

“I am no stranger to sharing good and bad news. However, today is the hardest one to date,” Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski wrote in a message shared with all employees. “As much as we may like it to be the case, Klarna does not exist in a bubble.”

Over the coming days, some employees in Europe will be asked to leave the company in exchange for severance pay. Some employees outside of Europe will also have to leave the company but “the process for impacted employees will look different depending on where you work,” Siemiatkowski said.

The company doesn’t name a single reason for the layoffs. Instead, Siemiatkowski lists different macro and geopolitical factors that have led to today’s difficult decision.

“When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was a very different world than the one we are in today,” he said. “Since then, we have seen a tragic and unnecessary war in Ukraine unfold, a shift in consumer sentiment, a steep increase in inflation, a highly volatile stock market and a likely recession.”

“It saddens me to say that as a result of this, approximately 10% of our colleagues and friends across all domains in the company will be impacted,” he added later.

Last year, many tech startups raised mega rounds of fundings at sky-high valuations. And Klarna more specifically raised $639 million at a $45.6 billion valuation.

Klarna currently works with 400,000 merchants around the world. The company’s flagship product is a payment feature that lets you buy something now and pay it later in multiple installments.

Over the years, Klarna has expanded to other markets and launched new products. It offers a shopping app so that you can manage your payments, save items for later, track deliveries and more. In some markets, the company also offers a payment card that you can control from the app.

In Europe, Klarna operates as a regulated bank. Customers can open a bank account with Klarna and use the service to earn interest with fixed-term savings plans. This way, the company can raise deposits from retail investors directly.

And yet, if the Wall Street Journal report is correct, Klarna is thinking about cutting its valuation to a “low $30-billion-range” post-money valuation so that it can raise more money. That process may have had an impact on the current state of affairs at Klarna with some employees losing their job as a result.

Unfortunately for Klarna employees, the company hasn’t said who will be affected by the job cuts. Calendar invites will be sent over the next few days. “In consideration of the privacy of the people affected by these changes, we ask everyone to work from home this week,” Siemiatkowski said.

Recommended Stories

  • Millions ‘knocking on starvation’s door’ after Ukraine war, warns UN

    HSBC suspends banker over 'nut job' climate remarks Britain at risk of becoming less attractive than France for international businesses The FTSE 100 rises 1.1pc Lucy Burton: Crossrail should convince Londoners to get back to the office Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • VMware Stock Soars Because Broadcom Might Want to Buy It

    The Wall Street Journal reports Broadcom is offering cash and stock for cloud-computing specialist VMware, the latest in a string of acquisitions for the chip maker.

  • Gold regains some lustre as dollar slides to one-month low

    Gold prices climbed on Monday, as weakness in the dollar and growth concerns in the economy lifted the metal, although non-yielding bullion pared some gains after U.S. Treasury yields rose. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,853.70 per ounce by 2:20 p.m. ET (1820 GMT). "There is a strong corrective bounce in gold as the U.S. dollar is seeing a sharp fall," said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff.

  • Bank of America CEO says Americans still haven’t spent all their stimulus money

    Brian Moynihan says his bank’s customers have more money now compared with a year ago, despite increased inflation.

  • Save big and pay later with Klarna at Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue and Petco for three days only

    Shop during Klarna’s three-day sales event to save big and pay later at Bloomingdale’s, Coach, Bed Bath & Beyond and more.

  • This Kansas City immigrant did everything right. Our broken courts might deport her

    Ann had to return to China for a family matter. Her immigration officer gave her the wrong advice about her paperwork. | Opinion

  • MainStreet’s valuation could fall 60% to $200 million amid investor recapitalization pursuit

    Weeks after laying off about 30% of its staff, MainStreet is said to be raising another round of funding at a $200 million valuation, sources tell TechCrunch. The news is significant in that MainStreet, which helps other startups uncover tax credits, reportedly raised $60 million in March of 2021 at a post-money valuation of $500 million. SignalFire led that round, which also included participation from Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures and Tusk Venture Partners, among others.

  • It's Truly Bizarre What Different Places $1,000 Rent Will Get You In Every State In The US

    Run that whole United States thing by me one more time?View Entire Post ›

  • Now that it's gone public, what's next for Black Rifle Coffee Company?

    The company has ambitious plans to boost both its online marketing efforts and overall store footprint.

  • Stiglitz Says Fed Rate Hikes Killing Economy Won’t Fix Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy needs supply-side interventions rather than interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that will fail to bring inflation under control, said Nobel laureate economist Joe Stiglitz. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb, Bonds Fall as Risk Appetite Returns: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking A

  • Latch, a proptech meets SaaS play, conducts two consecutive weeks of layoffs

    Latch, a proptech smart lock company that raised $152 million in known private capital before debuting on the stock market through a SPAC last year, is conducting another round of layoffs. Earlier this month, the startup cut 30 people, or 6% of its total staff, per an email obtained by TechCrunch. In the email viewed by TechCrunch, Latch CEO Luke Schoenfelder told staff that the first round of layoffs were conducted to “ensure Latch is on a path to sustainable growth.”

  • Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

    JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance earlier today and Bank of America's CEO had positive comments about the economy.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Why Carvana Stock Got Crushed Again Today

    A new report highlights the layoffs and capital raises Carvana has made to adjust to current business conditions.

  • 2 Reasons Why Rivian Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a volatile few years since the pandemic's onset. As economies reopen, sales growth is slowing down but remaining at high levels. Let's look at three reasons investors should buy Amazon stock and one reason to be cautious.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Nio investors are worried that if XPeng is continuing to feel the pinch from strict COVID regulations in China, then Nio will, too. Both Nio and XPeng are based in China, and the Chinese government has a strict "zero-COVID" policy that requires companies, production facilities, and even cities to shut down when coronavirus cases are detected. The policy has wreaked havoc on many areas of the Chinese economy and caused massive vehicle production headaches for Nio, XPeng, Tesla, and other companies making vehicles in the country.

  • Chip maker Broadcom to buy cloud company VMware

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares for VMWare amid reports of a Broadcom acquisition.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Lower on Monday

    Seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) moved lower ahead of its expected Wednesday-evening earnings report, falling 2.1% through 10:55 a.m. ET on Monday (although it's back in the green now at midday). Two separate analysts lowered their price targets for Nvidia ahead of the report, with UBS cutting the shares to $280 and Bernstein predicting a $225 target price. Both analysts pointed to worries about falling demand for GPUs in the gaming segment as the reason for their cuts, reports TheFly.com, although UBS said demand probably won't "fall off ... quite yet" -- referring to Nvidia's Q1 results.