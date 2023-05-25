From Klarna to Sezzle: Ranking of apps looks at whether buy now, pay later is a good idea

Buy now, pay later services have taken off since gaining ground in the U.S. in 2019, with roughly 17% of the population saying they had borrowed using BNPL at least once in the year prior, according to a 2022 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau survey.

The platforms are meant to make larger purchases easier to manage by splitting them into a series of payments with zero interest. But consumer advocates continue to have concerns.

The latest comes from advocacy and research nonprofit Consumer Reports, whose recent analysis found some BNPL apps don’t clearly disclose fees, and few commit to real-time monitoring for fraud. Others collect unnecessary user data like internet browsing history, voice recordings and biometric data and share it with third parties for targeted advertising.

“Overall, we would say use with caution and then monitor carefully,” said Delicia Hand, director of financial fairness at Consumer Reports, who warned that not all BNPL programs are created equal. “The products across companies are structured very differently, and so it’s very important to read the fine print.”

Despite these concerns, research shows most consumers are largely happy with the apps, with 86% of users in a recent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report saying they were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with BNPL. Another 2022 report from the CFPB found several benefits of BNPL loans compared with typical credit products, including no interest and easy access.

How did Consumer Reports rank the buy now, pay later companies?

Consumer Reports looked at eight popular BNPL services for its analysis, which published Thursday. Here are their evaluation-based scores, which consider safety, privacy and transparency. The mobile app analyses were performed between December and April, and the ratings are judged on a scale of 100.

PayPal: 89 Klarna: 77 Afterpay: 77 Zip: 76 Sezzle: 75 Affirm: 75 Zilch: 70 Perpay: 69

Overall, PayPal came out on top of the analysis with a top score in five of the twelve criteria assessed by Consumer Reports’ test. The rest of the apps did well in specific areas but did not earn a top score in more than one criterion.

What did the report find?

Consumer Reports highlighted four findings that raised concerns:

Some BNPL apps don’t clearly disclose fees or changes to terms of service. Despite marketing claims, Consumer Reports found six of the eight BNPL platforms (Klarna, Afterpay, Zip, Sezzle, Zilch and Perpay) charge fees for late payments that ranged from a few dollars up to 25% of the loan amount. Only three of the companies ‒ Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal ‒ commit to monitoring accounts in real time for potential fraud, according to the report. None explicitly promise to notify users of cybersecurity breaches. Some of the apps collect user data that isn’t needed to process loans, including internet browsing history, email and chat communications, video and voice recordings, geolocation information, and biometric data such as images of the user’s face. Seven of the platforms share the data with third parties like advertisers or e-commerce companies. Only PayPal says it does not share data with nonaffiliates for advertising, according to the report. Most of the apps offer few or no settings to help users protect their privacy and don’t allow users to easily access and delete their data. Consumer Reports found that PayPay offers the most comprehensive privacy controls, while Affirm and Klarna offer limited privacy settings.

The CFPB has also reported concerns with buy now, pay later apps. A 2022 report from the government agency noted that data harvesting, autopay requirements and other features could harm consumers.

After reviewing Consumer Reports' findings, Sezzle and Klarna agreed to consider other ways they could clarify how they monitor potential fraud and said they would consider making other changes in areas where evaluators thought they fell short, according to Consumer Reports.

Big-screen televisions stand on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. Buy now, pay later loans let people pay for big-ticket items like electronics in installments.

When asked about the user data that platforms were collecting, Hand warned that sharing certain information could make BNPL users ‒ who are more likely to be younger, Black, Hispanic, female, lower income and have lower credit scores ‒ more at risk for fraud or scams.

“Our first concern is that if that information is not stored and managed appropriately and there’s a data breach, then that puts their information at risk,” Hand said. “They’re more at risk for fraud and scams the more that information is just out there.”

What do the buy now, pay later companies say?

Zilch: "Zilch’s business model is indeed unique, but there's nothing unclear about it," reads an emailed statement from the company. The statement said Zilch uses merchants' advertising spend to subsidize the cost of free credit and cashback, which "does not elicit any privacy concerns for Zilch users" since the company doesn't share customers’ personally identifiable data (although Consumer Reports said the app's disclosures suggest the company has the ability to do so). The statement also argued that customers are "clearly advised of any fees that may apply."

Zilch also told Consumer Reports that it complies with state and federal data privacy laws and gives users the ability to opt out of certain data collections, but Consumer Reports found the process can be confusing and can require users to send an email to the company.

Sezzle: Sezzle spokesperson Erin Foran said the company welcomed Consumer Reports' feedback and is "constantly reevaluating and finding ways to improve our offerings for consumers."

Affirm: “Affirm operates on the principles of transparency, putting people first and aligning our interests with those of consumers," spokesperson Ana Braskamp said in an email. "Our top priority is empowering consumers by providing a safe, honest, and responsible way to pay over time with no late or hidden fees. This includes underwriting every transaction before extending credit, giving consumers control over their privacy choices, and providing consistent and transparent disclosures at checkout.”

Klarna: “Customer safety and security, as well as transparency, is our top priority and Klarna remains committed to building and retaining the trust of our consumers," reads an emailed statement from the company. "As such, we openly collaborated with Consumer Reports in the development of this research, providing them with extensive background and comments on the topics they raised questions about.”

Perpay, Afterpay, PayPal and Zip did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What can consumers do?

The report outlined a number of steps consumers can take to minimize risk when using BNPL apps.

Hand suggests users read the fine print of each loan’s terms before accepting.

Users should also check their accounts regularly and read all transaction notifications to keep an eye out for fraudulent charges; opt out of data sharing when signing up; and change the privacy settings on their phones to limit data sharing.

