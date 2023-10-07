KLA's (NASDAQ:KLAC) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 446% return over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) share price is up a whopping 402% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Then again, the 8.8% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. We note that the broader market is down 3.7% in the last month, and this may have impacted KLA's share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, KLA managed to grow its earnings per share at 37% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 38%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of KLA, it has a TSR of 446% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that KLA has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 40%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with KLA .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

