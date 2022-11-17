U.S. markets closed

KLAS Research and Censinet Recognize Carium as Cybersecurity Transparent Leader at HLTH 2022

·3 min read

With a perfect score of "mature" across all six categories, this recognition illustrates Carium's commitment to security

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at HLTH in Las Vegas, Carium was presented an award for cybersecurity transparency by KLAS, a healthcare research and insights firm, and Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare IT risk solutions. This designation indicates Carium's Care Experience Platform (CXP) meets rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into a healthcare provider's environment.

Rich Steinle, CEO of Carium, accepted the award at HLTH from Executive Vice President at KLAS, Steven Low, and Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Censinet, Christopher Logan.
Rich Steinle, CEO of Carium, accepted the award at HLTH from Executive Vice President at KLAS, Steven Low, and Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Censinet, Christopher Logan.

According to the 2022 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the cost of a security breach in the healthcare industry increased 42% since 20201. Healthcare organizations are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because they possess so much information of high monetary and intelligence value to cyber criminals.

This Cybersecurity Transparency designation provides greater transparency to healthcare organizations and can accelerate the adoption of healthcare solutions without compromising a healthcare organization's risk posture.

Censinet is a KLAS partner specializing in risk management, assessment and operations across the healthcare IT industry. Through this partnership, KLAS invites vendors to complete a voluntary, no-cost evaluation. The evaluation consists of security preparedness questions that are based on both NIST and HIPAA standards, as well as evidence of preparations, including audits they participated in.

Carium received a perfect score, ranking "mature" across all six categories including: Network Security, Data Protection, Identity and Access Management, Threat and Incident Response, Legal and Regulatory and Resiliency

"Carium is trusted by health systems, practices, payors and patients. And we take that responsibility seriously with regards to security and privacy," said Carium's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Pradels. "We value this effort by KLAS Research and Censinet to perform a transparent cybersecurity readiness evaluation. Carium has prioritized cybersecurity since our inception in 2018 — and this designation and recognition speaks to our steadfast commitment to healthcare security."

To learn more about the next generation of virtual care technology, visit www.carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

1IBM, Cost of a data breach 2022 https://www.ibm.com/reports/data-breach

About Carium

Carium is a Care Experience Platform (CXP) delivering the next generation of advanced virtual care technology. Within one, complete technology ecosystem, the end-to-end care journey – no matter how complex – is person-centric, proactive, and efficient for care teams and the people they serve. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Censinet

Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based risk exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company's foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.

Media Contact:
Ashley Dauwer
401-744-6353
ashley.dauwer@carium.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klas-research-and-censinet-recognize-carium-as-cybersecurity-transparent-leader-at-hlth-2022-301682236.html

SOURCE Carium

