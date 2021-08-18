KLAS Reveals Redox EHR Integration Drives Fast Outcomes for Digital Health Customers

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox announces its feature in KLAS Research's First Look Report where customers were surveyed to rate the Redox platform experience. The industry-trusted healthcare IT research firm finds that Redox achieves an A rating for supporting digital health product integration needs. 87% of those surveyed confirm that Redox is integral to their long-term plans. Further, 100% would both buy Redox again and recommend the platform to a friend. This is yet another node of acclamation for Redox whose network includes all the US News and World Report Top Hospitals and all 50 U.S. Public Health Departments.

The KLAS report finds that customer agree on 3 prominent points of value:

Redox is an experienced integration partner.

Redox reduces overhead for managing network connectivity.

Redox eliminates project backlog.

The publication of this report came on the heels of Redox's February announcement of its Series D funding round led by Adams Street Ventures. "Redox recognizes that our customers are looking for a strategic and tactical partner to make their product offering even more compelling and differentiated. That's why the developer-experience is so emphasized within our platform," shares Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "We're extremely proud to see this focus yield favorable results for our customers."

When KLAS sought to know why Redox was chosen over other solutions, an anonymous general manager of an Acute and Payer Product asserted, "I have kept a very close eye on everyone claiming to be in the space for a very long time. I shopped around pretty extensively. And I still keep my eyes open. I just haven't found anybody that gives us a fraction of the flexibility or the ability to plug in and make our programs just bolt onto existing workflows. There are a couple that I found that were kind of close. And then I looked very closely and found out that they literally just outsourced everything to Redox."

To find out more about this KLAS report and findings, click here for the full report.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,600+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 12 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 80 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

