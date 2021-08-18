U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.91
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,308.75
    -34.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,663.60
    +7.41 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.16
    +9.98 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,629.05
    -221.28 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,144.64
    +15.95 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

KLAS Reveals Redox EHR Integration Drives Fast Outcomes for Digital Health Customers

·2 min read

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox announces its feature in KLAS Research's First Look Report where customers were surveyed to rate the Redox platform experience. The industry-trusted healthcare IT research firm finds that Redox achieves an A rating for supporting digital health product integration needs. 87% of those surveyed confirm that Redox is integral to their long-term plans. Further, 100% would both buy Redox again and recommend the platform to a friend. This is yet another node of acclamation for Redox whose network includes all the US News and World Report Top Hospitals and all 50 U.S. Public Health Departments.

Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)
Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)

The KLAS report finds that customer agree on 3 prominent points of value:

  • Redox is an experienced integration partner.

  • Redox reduces overhead for managing network connectivity.

  • Redox eliminates project backlog.

The publication of this report came on the heels of Redox's February announcement of its Series D funding round led by Adams Street Ventures. "Redox recognizes that our customers are looking for a strategic and tactical partner to make their product offering even more compelling and differentiated. That's why the developer-experience is so emphasized within our platform," shares Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "We're extremely proud to see this focus yield favorable results for our customers."

When KLAS sought to know why Redox was chosen over other solutions, an anonymous general manager of an Acute and Payer Product asserted, "I have kept a very close eye on everyone claiming to be in the space for a very long time. I shopped around pretty extensively. And I still keep my eyes open. I just haven't found anybody that gives us a fraction of the flexibility or the ability to plug in and make our programs just bolt onto existing workflows. There are a couple that I found that were kind of close. And then I looked very closely and found out that they literally just outsourced everything to Redox."

To find out more about this KLAS report and findings, click here for the full report.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,600+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 12 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 80 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts
Miona Short
miona@redoxengine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klas-reveals-redox-ehr-integration-drives-fast-outcomes-for-digital-health-customers-301358054.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Viacom’s streaming momentum could make it more attractive to suitors, analyst says in upgrade

    ViacomCBS Inc. is making progress with its streaming goals, which could help the company become a more attractive takeover target, according to an analyst.

  • You Should Own These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks, Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Daily – Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers for 08/18/2021

    The Vickers Top Buyers & Sellers is a daily report that identifies the five companies the largest insider purchase transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions as well as the five companies the largest insider sales transactions based on the dollar value of the transactions.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • The Vital Fertilizer That’s Driving Multibillion-Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s go-ahead to spend $5.7 billion on a giant Canadian potash mine is shining a spotlight on a commodity vital to feeding the world.Prices of the nutrient essential to producing food for growing populations soared after a crop rally helped farmers boost fertilizer purchases. Unlike oil or most metals and grains, potash trade is focused on annual contracts or in the spot market, rather than on a futures exchange -- and supplies are mostly controlled by just a handful of pro

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Stratasys Spearheading Sustainability for 3D Printing Industry to Advance More Mindful Manufacturing

    EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel, August 17, 2021--Stratasys' new sustainability' function focuses on applying 3D printing leadership to a circular economy, climate action, and social impact.

  • ’Outside the hospital & inside the emergency department are struggling for staff members’: GMR Chief Medical Officer

    Dr. Ed Racht, Chief Medical Officer at Global Medical Response, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the EMS sector.

  • The Warren Buffett stock-market investment you should copy is AON, not Kroger

    Warren Buffett just hiked his stake in a supermarket chain big time. Sure, he only took his AON stake up 7% to 4.4 million shares, making it a billion-dollar position. Only 24% of revenue now comes from insurance premiums.