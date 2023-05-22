Klassik Radio AG's (ETR:KA8) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Klassik Radio (ETR:KA8) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.8%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Klassik Radio's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Klassik Radio is:

6.1% = €544k ÷ €9.0m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.06.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Klassik Radio's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

On the face of it, Klassik Radio's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Klassik Radio's five year net income decline of 15% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Klassik Radio's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.3% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Klassik Radio is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Klassik Radio Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 113%,Klassik Radio's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Klassik Radio by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Klassik Radio has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Klassik Radio. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Klassik Radio and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

