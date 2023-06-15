Klaus Eckhof Spends CA$250k Buying Rome Resources Shares \

Investors who take an interest in Rome Resources Ltd. (CVE:RMR) should definitely note that insider Klaus Eckhof recently paid CA$0.25 per share to buy CA$250k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Rome Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Klaus Eckhof was not the only time they bought Rome Resources shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.20 per share in a CA$800k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.21. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Rome Resources insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.29m shares worth CA$1.8m. But insiders sold 114.00k shares worth CA$28k. In total, Rome Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Rome Resources insiders own 47% of the company, worth about CA$7.9m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Rome Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Rome Resources insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rome Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Rome Resources.

