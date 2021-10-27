U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Klaviyo Announces New Features to Help Brands Build Stronger Customer Relationships During the Holiday Season

·4 min read

Latest offerings provide faster, more efficient ways for marketers to bring creative ideas to life

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced a variety of new platform features to help brands craft more effective marketing campaigns heading into the holiday season. This collection of innovations will enable brands to more easily create and send relevant messages to help engage their audience across multiple channels. Brands will also get inspiration from industry leaders on their top-performing email and SMS content, all on an advanced engine that can handle billions of messages and events at scale.

Klaviyo (PRNewsfoto/Klaviyo)
Klaviyo (PRNewsfoto/Klaviyo)

The new features—announced today at the company's latest Klaviyo Product Event—double down on the SMS product Klaviyo launched in 2020, adding more robust and customizable offerings for brands that want to build relationships with consumers via SMS texting. The SMS enhancements complement Klaviyo's email marketing solutions, which are also getting a creative boost with new editor improvements and a curated library of top performing email and SMS campaigns leveraging data from thousands of Klaviyo's customers. Klaviyo is currently the only marketing automation platform that provides data-informed examples for both email and SMS campaigns.

"Everyone in the ecommerce world is gearing up for the holiday rush—and between supply chain issues, the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and recent consumer data privacy changes, it's becoming increasingly difficult for brands to find the right customers," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "That means the more you can build strong relationships with your existing customers, and maximize your customer lifetime value instead of needing to acquire new customers over and over again, the more successful you'll be. We believe that the features announced today will give brands the power to build creative, effective campaigns that will help them build stronger customer relationships far beyond the holidays."

The new offerings announced today include:

  • SMS Enhancements: Improvements to Klaviyo's SMS offering make it even easier for brands to complement their email marketing with SMS texting. Specific enhancements include:

  • Showcase: A gallery of thousands of high-performing email and SMS template designs and copy created by real Klaviyo users to provide brands with the inspiration they need to fuel their own successful campaigns. Brands can filter by use case, industry, holiday and results to ensure their campaigns are relevant and will perform at a high level.

  • Template Editor improvements: Updated with a fresh, friendly interface, these new features make designing a more intuitive experience so users can bring their brands to life with minimal effort. Users can choose from dozens of beautifully designed email templates that they can customize to make their own.

  • Forms Library improvements: An extensive library of high-quality form templates optimized for desktop and mobile, designed based on best-practice data from thousands of Klaviyo customers.

  • Scheduled Reports: Brands now have the ability to set up reports to automatically run and send on a defined schedule.

To learn more about these and Klaviyo's other platform features, please visit: https://www.klaviyo.com/features.

About Klaviyo
Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze, and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 275,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaviyo-announces-new-features-to-help-brands-build-stronger-customer-relationships-during-the-holiday-season-301410058.html

SOURCE Klaviyo

