Klaviyo (KVYO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO)
Q1 2024 Earnings Call
May 08, 2024, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

  • Prepared Remarks

  • Questions and Answers

  • Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:


Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Klaviyo's first quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jack Grant, senior director of investor relations and strategic finance. Please go ahead.

Jack Grant -- Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Thanks, operator. I'm excited to welcome you to Klaviyo's first quarter 2024 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investors.klaviyo.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.

With me on the call today are Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and chief executive officer; and Amanda Whalen, chief financial officer. During today's call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking under applicable securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and reflect our views only as of today. We assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

For a discussion of the material risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risks and uncertainties described under the heading Risk Factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, that is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in subsequent filings made by us with the SEC, which may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our investor relations website. In addition, today's call includes a presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release or earnings release supplemental materials distributed after market close today, which are available on our Investor Relations website.

