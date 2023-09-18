U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Klaviyo targets up to $9 billion valuation by boosting IPO price range

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Marketing automation company Klaviyo on Monday increased its proposed price range for its initial pubic offering, targeting a fully-diluted valuation of up to $9 billion.

Klaviyo said in a filing nearly 19.2 million shares would be sold in the IPO, priced between $27 and $29 each. It had earlier said those shares would be priced between $25 and $27 each.

The hike comes after another IPO contender Instacart raised its price range on Friday.

A strong debut from chip designer Arm Holdings has raised hopes of a rebound in the IPO market, but the lukewarm reception to Neumora Therapeutics suggests investor demand for new listings is limited.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)