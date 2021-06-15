U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,256.39
    +1.24 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,418.34
    +24.59 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,164.05
    -10.09 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,326.15
    -9.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    +0.0100 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4083
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0840
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,236.13
    -293.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.84
    +37.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.54
    +24.86 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Klaxoon introduces whiteboard-focused conference room for hybrid work

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Klaxoon is announcing a product update for its whiteboard collaboration platform as well as a new hardware product. With Hybridity, the company is going to sell ready-to-use conference rooms that optimize hybrid meetings between people currently in the office and people on the go.

Let’s start with the software update. Last year, the company unveiled Board, a visual interface that lets you work together during a video call. It lets you share ideas and collaborate using a whiteboard interface. You can create sticky notes, add text, insert images, move things around and start a video call from there.

Other people on the calls are represented through tiny thumbnails so that you can remain focused on the digital whiteboard. You can also connect Board with your existing video-conferencing tool.

This week, the company is updating Board and renaming it to Board Hybrid. “It’s the new version of Board that isn’t only designed for remote work, but also for hybrid work,” founder and CEO Matthieu Beucher said in a press conference.

Board Hybrid users can now add any type of file to their whiteboard. This way, they don’t have to upload files to a shared drive, create a link and paste the link in the whiteboard. Users can preview PowerPoint presentations, Word files, spreadsheets and more directly from Klaxoon’s interface.

There are some new drawing tools including some new connectors. For instance, you can create mindmaps from there. You can now also share your screen from Klaxoon’s own video-conferencing solution.

Image Credits: Klaxoon

The new product is something quite different — it’s a meeting room called Hybridity. It looks like a hexagon-shaped space capsule. There’s no window and it feels like a black box from the outside.

Inside, you’ll find three seats, three screens, three cameras and three Klaxoon Box devices. “Everyone can see everyone perfectly well and everybody can immerse themselves in content,” Beucher said.

If you’ve joined a hybrid meeting from your home, you’re well aware of the issues involved with that setup. Part of the team is sitting in the same room. They look like tiny action figures and you can’t figure out who’s talking.

With this setup, Klaxoon hopes it’ll be easier to run meetings with people in the office and people at home. A Klaxoon Hybridity conference room requires 5 square meters. You can put it down in a corner and move it to another location a couple of years later. It’s not secured in the ground.

Pre-orders will start this week. The company expects to sell Hybridity with a subscription model with prices starting at €2,000 per month. It’s going to be interesting to see whether Klaxoon has found a new revenue stream of it it’s just a fun experiment. But it could replace those tiny phone booths in your office.

Image Credits: Klaxoon

Recommended Stories

  • Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation bets on Linux tablet maker Jingling in $10M round

    Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures has its eyes on a niche market targeting software developers. In April, the venture capital fund led a $10 million angel round in Jingling, a Chinese startup developing Linux-based tablets and laptops, TechCrunch has learned. Other investors in the round included private equity firm Trustbridge Partners.

  • Duda, a WordPress rival, raises $50M to help agencies and bigger companies build better websites

    Today, Duda -- which has built a platform for larger businesses, and typically the agencies they employ, to build those websites -- is announcing a round of growth funding of $50 million to expand its business. This is a Series D, and it's being led by Claridge IL with past investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners also participating. Itai Sadan, Duda's CEO who co-founded the company with Amir Glatt, would not disclose the valuation, except to say that it has tripled since its last round.

  • Home services platform Thumbtack raises $275M on a $3.2B valuation to double down on home management

    On the heels of making an acquisition in December of home management startup Setter, Thumbtack -- one of the pioneers in the home services gig economy -- has raised a big round to double down on the model. The company has raised a fresh $275 million, money that the company plans to use to built out a home management and maintenance business alongside its network of home services professionals. Co-founder and CEO Marco Zappacosta confirmed that the round values Thumbtack at $3.2 billion.

  • 'Castlevania: Rondo of Blood' is getting a physical release on the TurboDuo

    Limited Run Games is releasing an English language version of 'Castlevania Rondo of Blood' in the US.

  • Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1

    Save $200 on Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon.

  • NBA Star James Harden Joins Board of Saks Online Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Saks, newly minted as a standalone e-commerce business that’s separate from the Saks Fifth Avenue department stores, is adding NBA star James Harden to its board.Harden, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets and has led the league in scoring three times, is also making a minority investment in Saks. His business portfolio spans several consumer categories, including products with BodyArmor drinks, Stance socks and Pura fragrances. He also has a sneaker and apparel line with Adidas.“I’ve

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq to open near record highs with Fed meeting in focus

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open near record highs on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices, coupled with falling U.S. Treasury yields, are transitory have helped ease some concerns over inflation with all eyes turning to the central bank's statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones and the tech-stocks focused Nasdaq have gained 13.3%, 12.3% and 10%, respectively so far this year, largely driven by optimism about an economic reopening.

  • Oil Highest Since 2018 as Traders See Prospect of Higher Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded above $71 a barrel as some of the most prominent voices in the market said they expect prices to continue to rise.West Texas Intermediate was 1% higher, earlier touching its highest level intraday since 2018. Despite a bumper rally this year, traders Glencore Plc and Vitol Group still see at least some further gains in oil. Those views came at the FT Commodities Global summit, where opinions aired included:Global demand should return to normal in the third quarter of ne

  • David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk

    David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, is to leave the firm, and other roles in the equity fund management team are also at risk, the fund management unit of the British insurer said on Monday. The shake-up follows the appointment in January of Mark Versey as Aviva Investors' chief executive officer. "We have taken the decision to focus our equities business on sustainable outcomes and core strategies where there is clear client demand, namely UK and global equities, while retaining sufficient coverage to support our multi-asset strategies," Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement.

  • Lumber is showing us the future: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Mergers Quadruple in Brazil as Companies Raise Fresh Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Mergers and acquisitions are booming in Brazil as companies raise capital in the public equity markets and look for takeover targets.Deals have almost quadrupled from the same period last year, soaring to $34.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time, total stock issuance by Brazilian companies jumped 83% to 69.6 billion reais ($13.6 billion).Companies in Brazil are offering more shares on public markets as interest rates below inflation push many invest

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel