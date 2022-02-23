U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.00
    +21.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,658.00
    +133.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,959.00
    +96.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.30
    +15.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.60
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0360
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,921.25
    +842.38 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.75
    +34.45 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

‘KLAYDICE,’ Klaytn-based P2E game project, attracts investment from Kakao KRUST

Klaydice
·1 min read

Klaydice is a P2E game built on Klaytn blockchain. Since the beginning of February, Klaydice has been raising funds for the expansion of its ecosystem and communities across the world. As a lead VC, Krust, a subsidiary of Kakao, has invested in the Klaydice project.

Punta Pacifica, Panama City, Republic of PANAMA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On February 23, 2022, KLAYDICE, a Klaytn-based P2E and NFT platform, announced that Krust, a subsidiary of Kakao, invested in the KLAYDICE project in the current round of investment as the lead VC.

KLAYDICE is a project that connects the rapidly growing virtual worlds (P2E games, SNS, metaverse, etc.) into one world using the KLAYDICE NFT. KLAYDICE is a P2E version of its traditional version mobile game, Dicast: Rules of Chaos, which has 800K global users and 1M downloads on app stores and will be the first P2E game launched this year.

In addition to KLAYDICE, various P2E games such as Tank Royal, Hero Dash, and Jewel Island, will be launched this year. The in-game NFTs will be sold at its own NFT marketplace, and can be purchased with the DICE tokens, the key currency of the KLAYDICE ecosystem.

KLAYDICE plans to speed up the global expansion of Klaytn and KLAYDICE ecosystems based on its current and new incoming global user base.

Krust is the holding company in charge of all of Kakao’s overseas ventures. Headquartered in Singapore, it seeks to discover and invest in projects with high growth potential globally. Krust operates alongside Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organisation which disburses grants to accelerate ecosystem growth on Klaytn.

KALYDICE officials said, "With Krust, a global venture, we plan to speed up the global expansion of Klaytn and KLAYDICE, and we will disclose the rest of our investors and strategic partners sequentially."

Twitter: https://twitter.com/klaydice

Website: https://klaydice.io/

CONTACT: Name: Kay Jang Email: kjang@klaydice.io Organization: DISQUARE FOUNDATION


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health fourth-quarter '21 earnings call. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer; and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.