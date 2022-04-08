KLAYDICE, the Klaytn-Based P2E Platform, Scores Investment from OKX Blockdream Ventures

SEOUL, South Korea, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLAYDICE, a P2E, NFT, and Metaverse platform built on the Klaytn mainnet, announces that it has attracted seed round investment from OKX Blockdream Ventures, an investment arm of OKX, one of the leading crypto spot and derivatives trading exchanges platform.



OKX Blockdream Ventures is a global venture that incubates and invests in various blockchain-based projects such as Layer2, DeFi, WEB3.0, NFT, and Metaverse. OKX Blockdream Ventures acts as an accelerator that provides support not only to investment, but also to various fields such as global partnerships, investors, medias, and developers.

KLAYDICE is a project that connects the rapidly growing virtual worlds (P2E games, SNS, metaverse, etc.) into one world using the KLAYDICE NFT. KLAYDICE is a P2E version of its traditional version mobile game, Dicast: Rules of Chaos, which has 800K global users and 1M downloads on app stores and will be the first P2E game launched this year.

In addition to KLAYDICE, various P2E games such as Tank Royal, Hero Dash, and Jewel Island, will be launched this year. The in-game NFTs will be sold at its own NFT marketplace, and can be purchased with the DICE tokens, the key currency of the KLAYDICE ecosystem.

KLAYDICE plans to speed up the global expansion of Klaytn and KLAYDICE ecosystems based on its current and new incoming global user base.

KLAYDICE officials said, "We are delighted to attract investment from OKX Blockdream Ventures, a global top-tier VC. This investment attraction is the result of showing that KLAYDICE has once again been recognized for its value as a global project, along with the 6 investments that have been made public so far. We will strive to become a global top project together with OKX Blockdream Ventures."

