Klaytn Foundation launches Web3 hackathon, with over US$1 million in prizes and grant opportunities!

·4 min read
In this article:
  • 035720.KS

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn blockchain, has announced the launch of their flagship global virtual hackathon, Klaymakers22, with more than US$1 million across more than US$300,000 prize pool and sponsored challenge prizes, grant and incubation opportunities.

Klaytn Foundation launches Web3 hackathon, with over US$1 million in prizes and grant opportunities!

Organized in partnership with DoraHacks, a global leading hackathon organization connecting hackers to enterprise challenges and entrepreneurial ideas, Klaymakers2022 aims to engage existing Web3 developers and onboard Web2 developers to develop dApps and build use cases on Klaytn, and also to attract students and researchers to explore Klaytn blockchain and the general applications of blockchain technology via research.

Registration for the hackathon will launch from 10 August, where anyone can sign up to participate in a series of developer-targeted workshops, and hackathon submission will open from 29 August to 30 September on the DoraHacks platform.

There are five tracks that participants can select from:

  • The Klaytn Core+ track - for developers who are interested in driving improvement and building toolings on Klaytn core protocol.

  • The Metaverse & NFTs track - for developers who are interested in building use cases and toolings in Metaverse & NFTs to support the growth of Klaytn ecosystem in these aspects.

  • The DAO track - for developers who are interested in DAO use cases or its supporting toolings on the Klaytn ecosystem to drive the growth of community use cases on Klaytn ecosystem.

  • The Fi+ track - for developers who are interested in building use cases and its supporting toolings of any Fi+ fields (e.g. DeFi, GameFi, MetaFi, SocialFi, etc.) on Klaytn ecosystem.

  • The Public Goods track - for developers to take the chance to build use cases and toolings on the Klaytn ecosystem that could make a difference against public difficulties (e.g. climate change, pollution, war, oppression, economic inequality, fake news, etc.) and on any potential social impact.

Klaymakers22 is supported by many Klaytn ecosystem partners, some of which will also be sponsoring their own challenge statements for US$10,000 in prizes. Participants can select from any of these sponsors' challenges on top of the tracks to win additional prizes. Partners will also be conducting free business and technical workshops and to help in the judging process.

Participants can join the developer community on discord, and look forward to taking part in free workshops organised by Klaytn and partners to help them deep dive into Web3. Outstanding projects will receive additional post-hackathon support such as grants and investments to incubation and accelerators, to help them go to the next level.

Finally, the first 200 registered teams will also receive US$50 worth of AWS credit when they submit their Klaymakers22 buidl on Dorahacks submission platform.

Find out how you can participate here!

About Klaytn
Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore, led by the Klaytn Foundation.

Since unveiling its metaverse roadmap in early 2022, the Ethereum-equivalent L1 chain has seen many well-known companies come onboard its metaverse—including game developer and publishing powerhouses such as Netmarble and Neowiz. It recently ramped up efforts to lay the foundation for the metaverse and to expand use cases.

About Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn. The foundation manages the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund and operates alongside Krust, a subsidiary of internet giant Kakao Corp that invests in projects built on Klaytn.

Find out more at https://klaytn.foundation/ 

About DoraHacks
DoraHacks is the hacker movement and one of the largest Web3 developer incentive platforms. DoraHacks provides key infrastructures connecting developers with grants and other crucial resources from leading Web3 ecosystems like Binance, Solana, Polygon, Klaytn. Since 2014, DoraHacks helped 2500+ startups raised $25M+ in grants. Startups from the Dora community include ETHSign, Zecrey, Thetan Arena, Dora Factory, Functionland, CryptoSat, Dopr, Manta Network, Identdefi and many more.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kimberley Kok
Corporate Communications, Klaytn Foundation
Email: kimberley.kok@klaytn.foundation

(PRNewsfoto/Klaytn Foundation)
(PRNewsfoto/Klaytn Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-foundation-launches-web3-hackathon-with-over-us1-million-in-prizes-and-grant-opportunities-301603277.html

SOURCE Klaytn Foundation

