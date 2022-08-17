U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Klean Industries CEO to Deliver Presentation at the Tire Tech 2022 Exhibition & Conference

Klean Industries
·6 min read
Klean Industries
Klean Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading pyrolysis and gasification equipment manufacturer that designs and builds projects for converting hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires (“ELT”), waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, recovered resources and new cleantech jobs, is pleased to announce that it’s CEO, Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker at the TIRE TECH 2022 Conference and Exhibition which is taking place in South Carolina on November 29th & 30th, 2022.

The TIRE TECH 2022 event will be one of the largest exhibitions of its kind with a large array of tire manufacturers and material suppliers gathering to exhibit their products and services to help overcome the industry's current needs. The tyre industry is facing several historical challenges that range from ELT recycling and sustainable materials production such as use of Recovered Carbon Black (“rCB”) to be used in place of virgin Carbon Black production.

There is currently a significant focus and growing awareness of the need for more sustainable materials throughout the tire manufacturing industry with key drivers, such as:

  • Rising consumer awareness driving industry change

  • Financial benefits of urban mining and the circular economy

  • Increased government regulations to tackle environmental issues

  • Imminent impact of Corporate Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”)

Further reinforcing the tire industry’s sustainability objectives and goals are the most recent announcements and presentations from two of the leading tire manufacturers, Michelin and Bridgestone, on the demand and need for recovered carbon black (“rCB”). Both tyre manufacturers have presented a consolidated perspective regarding their ambition to increase the use of sustainable materials such as Recovered Carbon Black into new tires and the desire for material circularity throughout the tire manufacturing supply chain with a goal of 10x increase from 2020 to 2030.

Mr. Klinkhamer commented, “Despite the current global supply chain challenges there are a number of opportunities that present a dynamic global shift throughout the tire industry that presents compelling reasons to advance Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) with Environmental, Social, Governance initiatives that will eventually become part of every public company’s credit score. Better environmental performance illustrates more environmentally sustainable profits for shareholders while at the same time critically addressing Extended Producer Responsibility (“EPR”) and tire manufacturers are in the perfect position to be a driving force for sustainability and a shining example of circular economy”.

Klean’s special presentation will showcase the changing landscape of tire manufacturing and recycling. The presentation will focus on the following key discussion topics:

  • Overview of the ESG targets and interconnected supply chains

  • What are the current challenges

  • The current state of technology solutions and costs

  • The global consumption requirements vs commodity prices

  • Estimated output volumes and current sales prices of products

  • How do we solve these challenges?

  • Building investors’ confidence with transparency

  • Advancement of new technologies including Blockchain and the DLT to create a trusted and transparent marketplace

  • The answer to creating a circular economy in tire manufacturing and recycling

About TIRE TECH 2022 Exhibition & Conference:

TIRE TECH 2022 Exhibition and Conference is a premier forum for tire technologies and sustainable materials where top-level industry leaders will meet with tire innovators in Charleston, South Carolina to explore the latest tire technologies and manufacturing know-how shaping the tire industry's future.

The industry faces technological transformation for electric vehicle tires which require better grip, lower friction, and loading resistance. In addition to the electric vehicle market, for regular tires, customers and regulators now demand OEMs to ensure that sustainability and recyclability are at the forefront of future tire design and manufacturing without compromising on safety, durability, and performance.

Next-generation tires will be formed using advanced materials and embedded with intelligent tire technologies using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and machinery. Today's OEMs are exploring new rubber and polymer compounds as more recycled materials are being considered along the process to encourage a circular economy with eco-design and producer responsibility in mind.

This year's TIRE TECH 2022 is set to become the world's leading exhibition and conference exclusively for tire technologies and materials development for OEMs to meet and collaborate with a large array of industry manufacturers. In addition, attendees will examine new methods and technical know-how to address the specific challenges of developing tires for next-generation vehicles.

Key Topics:

  • Future trends in tire design for next-generation electric vehicles

  • Exploring tire technologies and advancing towards the intelligent tire

  • Latest research in tire materials for improving safety, durability, and efficiency

  • Designing eco-friendly tires made from sustainable and recycled materials

  • Case studies of innovative manufacturing processes in tire production

  • Upcoming regulations and safety standards for the global tire industry

This exhibition and conference will provide a forum for all stakeholders across the tire manufacturing supply chain to network and build cross-market relationships and discuss the real challenges and opportunities in tire technologies and sustainable materials to meet the needs of next-generation vehicles.

For more information about TIRE TECH 2022 Exhibition and Conference, please visit www.usa.tire-technology-conference.com

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts who are active voting members of the ASTM committees for D24 Carbon Black and D36 Recovered Carbon Black that specifically set the standards on the formulations and guidelines to characterize the material science for the Carbon Black materials used in the rubber and tire manufacturing industries. The KleanTeam has decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of thermal processing technologies, such as tire pyrolysis technologies and the supporting Carbon Black manufacturing technologies and oil upgrading technologies needed to make scrap tyre pyrolysis a viable commercial process for the recovery of valuable resources that are locked inside waste tyres. Klean boasts an impressive portfolio of pyrolysis processing technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in many tire recycling and tyre pyrolysis facilities globally. Klean has several pyrolysis projects in North America and Europe that are under development which are dedicated to the production of high-quality ASTM D36 Recovered Carbon Black used in new tire manufacturing and a high-quality recovered oil that contains 35-40% biomass that is used for the production in new virgin-based Carbon Blacks.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries

YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries

Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries

Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/kleanindustries/

Twitter ~ https://twitter.com/kleanindustries

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc. 
Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC 
Canada, V7Y1B3
(T) +1.604.637.9609
(T) +1.866.302.5928
(F) +1.604.637.9609
(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com 
Contact: Marc Smith


