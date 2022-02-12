Klean Industries to deliver Recovered Carbon Black Presentation at the European Carbon Black Summit

Klean Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading tire pyrolysis equipment manufacturer that designs and builds pyrolysis projects for processing hydrocarbon based waste such as scrap tyres and waste plastics, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker at the European Carbon Black Summit on June 22nd & 23rd, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.



On the heels of the success of the 2021 Recovered Carbon Black Conference that took place on November 22-23, 2021 in Amsterdam, this year the 2nd European Carbon Black Summit will provide another unique forum for chemical companies, carbon black manufacturers, carbon black users, plastic & rubber manufacturers, masterbatch processors, and tyre manufacturers to hear from the pyrolysis industry veterans, experts and innovators who will share their perspective of the rapidly growing Recovered Carbon Black market. Several industry leaders from around the world will share their expertise, case studies, projects and latest developments.

The European Carbon Black Summit will further reinforce the significant changes taking place in both the Carbon Black and tire manufacturing industry as witnessed at the 2021 Recovered Carbon Black Conference and illustrated by the joint presentation of two of the leading tire manufacturers, Michelin and Bridgestone. Both tyre manufacturers presented a consolidated perspective regarding their ambition to increase the use of Recovered Carbon Black material in new tires and the desire for material circularity throughout the tire manufacturing supply chain.

It’s a known fact that the tire industry is the single largest consumer of virgin Carbon Black and that the potential demand for Recovered Carbon Black is currently enormous. A number of industry experts, including several tire manufacturers, are of the opinion that if only a small amount (such as 10%) of the virgin Carbon Black was substituted with Recovered Carbon Black that the demand for Recovered Carbon Black will exceed 1.5 million tonnes annually, and that’s just in new tyre manufacturing applications, not including plastics and other rubber product manufacturing. It should be noted that in new tire applications, replacing virgin Carbon Black with 10% Recovered Carbon Black has the potential to offset nearly 3 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

“It is an exciting time for Klean Industries as a commercial scale technology leader in the production of high-quality Recovered Carbon Black, and it’s refreshing to finally see a dynamic shift taking place in both the new tire and Carbon Black manufacturing sector. This positive change will generate critical momentum given the tire industry consumes 65% of the global virgin Carbon Black production. By integrating Recovered Carbon Black into new tires, rubber products and plastics there is a significantly opportunity to use a drop-in product that has the added benefit of not only reducing costs but also reduces CO2 emissions. From a resource recovery perspective, it only makes sense that new rubber products, specifically new tyres, should contain renewable and sustainable materials derived from scrap tires. The tire manufacturers are in the perfect position to be a driving force for sustainability and a poster child for the circular economy we all want and need,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries.

Mr. Klinkhamer’s presentation will focus on how to bring transparency to the Recovered Carbon Black manufacturing and the overlap between supply chains in respect to virgin Carbon Black production and recycling; in the session of: Understanding the Role of Recovered Carbon Black in the Rubber and Tire Industry.

Other topics included in the session are:

Increasing the Use of Sustainable Materials in Rubber,

Making Fully Recycled Tyres: Type of materials and methods we need to achieve this goal,

Determining Challenges and Opportunities of Recovered Carbon Black to become a major material supplier to the tire manufacturing industry.



About the European Carbon Black Summit:

ACI’s 2nd European Carbon Black Summit will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. With an ever-increasing focus on sustainability and recycling as well as fluctuation of feedstock prices, the European Carbon Black industry is now facing changes with more expected in the near future. The industry will need to adapt to these new objectives & developments, and work together as a whole to ensure a smooth & thriving transition.

The two-day event will bring together senior representatives of the different stakeholders involved in this sector, from producers, technology developers, rubber producers, chemical suppliers, researchers, as well as other influential stakeholders from the value chain. Attend the Summit to discover the key topics and updates from the latest developments in essential areas of this industry.

Key Topics:

Carbon Black in Current Policy Frameworks and Safety Regulation

Responding to IMO and Marpol 2020

International Market Review of the Carbon Black Industry

Evolving Sustainability in Recovered Carbon Black

Raw Materials and Supply Chain Challenges

Smart Packaging Solutions for Clean and Efficient Manufacturing

Current Applications of Carbon Black Including New and High-Performance Applications

Understanding the Role of Recovered Black in the Rubber & Tyre Industry

Environmentally Safe Production: How and Why

Future Development of Carbon Black

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts who are active voting members of the ASTM committees for D24 Carbon Black and D36 Recovered Carbon Black that specifically set the standards on the formulations and guidelines to characterize the material science for the Carbon Black materials used in the rubber and tire manufacturing industries. The KleanTeam has decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of tire pyrolysis technologies and the supporting Carbon Black manufacturing technologies and oil upgrading technologies needed to make scrap tyre pyrolysis a viable commercial process for the recovery of valuable resources that are locked inside waste tyres. Klean boasts an impressive portfolio of pyrolysis processing technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in many tire recycling and tyre pyrolysis facilities globally. Klean has a number of pyrolysis projects in North America and Europe that are under development which are dedicated to the production of high-quality ASTM D36 Recovered Carbon Black used in new tire manufacturing and a high quality recovered oil that contains 35-40% biomass that is used for the production in new virgin based Carbon Blacks.

