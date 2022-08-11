U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,207.27
    -2.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,336.67
    +27.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.91
    -74.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    +2.22 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    -8.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0130
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,206.39
    +434.83 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.13
    -1.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Klean Industries Partners with Kodexe to Build the KleanLoop™ Blockchain MVP

Klean Industries
·5 min read
Klean Industries
Klean Industries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Kodexe to further develop and implement the KleanLoop™ DApp Blockchain SAS platform that will be used to tokenize all waste and recyclables for the global marketplace. Both Klean and Kodexe are leaders in their respective fields of business for decades. Under the terms of the partnership Kodexe has become a key shareholder of Klean Industries who has developed the initial concepts for the Patent Pending KleanLoop™ process.

The partnership between the two firms is set to take the Blockchain technology to new heights in the application of the technology to waste recycling and resource recovery. The Minimum Viable Product ("MVP"), which is being developed by the Kodexe’s subsidiary, TdMbA International, is already well underway and the second prototype was completed for beta testing in the second quarter of 2022.

The plan is to implement the fully functioning KleanLoop with Klean Industries’ flagship facility in Boardman, Oregon which will recycle approximately 160 metric tonnes of waste tires per day. When completed this project will be the largest fully continuous tire pyrolysis plant in North America focused on producing high quality Recovered Carbon Black ("rCB") and Recovered Fuel Oil ("rFO"). Both tyre pyrolysis derived products will be re-integrated for reuse directly back into the Carbon Black manufacturing supply chain with one of the world’s largest Carbon Black producers. This project will be the first fully circular tire recycling project in North America, which will be used to set the circular standard in both the rubber and tire manufacturing industry and Carbon Black manufacturing sector.

Both Klean and Kodexe are extremely excited about the KleanLoop™ platform and its ability to create a fully transparent recycling and manufacturing marketplace. The Boardman plant will be the first tire recycling project, for that matter waste processing facility, on the Blockchain. It will feature a fully integrated track and trace program for everything it receives and produces that will cross several supply chains. From scrap tire collection to Recovered Carbon Black sales to the carbon emission offset produced by the project.

“With an increasingly regulated industry, data is the only way we can solve the global waste crisis. The industry needs true and accurate data that we can rely on. It’s critically important that industry becomes more compliant and sustainable, and the KleanLoop™ is the system we need that provides transparency throughout the entire supply chain. We are confident that this innovation is the solution that can and will achieve that”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Klean Industries, and we share the same values and goals so that together we can make a real difference. Our mission has always been to challenge what is established with new innovations using the digital sector to create transformative “systems change” for sustainability. We believe that digital disruptions, such as the KleanLoop™ blockchain platform offers a key technology solution for solving climate change crisis and to preventing further environmental degradation in a socially responsible society”, said Michael Nilsson Pauli, CEO of Kodexe and Technical Director of KleanLoop.

The KleanLoop is a digital solution that provides:

  • Commodity procurement process

  • Waste & Resource Tracking

  • Supply Chain Transparency

  • Lower Supply Chain Costs

  • Integrated Payment Options

  • Scheduling & Delivery Details

  • Sales CRM & Real-time Notifications

  • A single source of operational truth & transparency

The platform enables end-to-end supply management for any recycling, waste processing and Waste-to-Energy project. The KleanLoop is the digital supply chain solution that makes projects more transparent, efficient, and cost effective.

The KleanLoop will ensure that All Waste Has Value --- watch our KleanLoop video playlist.

About Kodexe

Kodexe is a business and concept developer whose core team has been developing digital solutions together for more than two decades. Kodexe creates new business and growth in the digital arena. Based on new or existing business ideas, Kodexe develops and launches working solutions, always with the user experience and the business result in focus. Since its inception in 2005, Kodexe has completed hundreds of projects together with customers in many different industries. Kodexe is the customer's partner and advisor in the digital field and acts proactively to give the customer competitive advantages within their industry, always wanting to challenge the unknown and master the impossible by creating technical solutions at the absolute forefront.

For more information about Kodexe, please visit www.kodexe.se

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Kodexe 
Skeppsgatan 19
211 11 Malmö
Sweden

(T) +46.732.307.292
(E) kontakt(@)kodexe.se 
Contact: Michael Nilsson Pauli

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality recovered fuel oils (”rFO”), recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries
YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries
Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries
Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/kleanindustries/
Twitter ~ https://twitter.com/kleanindustries

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc. 
Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,
Vancouver, BC, 
Canada, V7Y1B3
(T) +1.604.637.9609
(T) +1.866.302.5928
(F) +1.604.637.9609
(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com 
Contact: Marc Smith


Recommended Stories

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.

  • First Solar Stock Gets Another Upgrade. Thank the Inflation Reduction Act.

    First Solar stock edged higher Thursday after an analyst upgraded shares of the solar-panel manufacturer after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the Senate on Sunday; the climate and tax package could unlock $370 billion in funding for the clean-energy industry. KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp said in a research note that the bill’s passage “translated into substantial enthusiasm” around the solar energy space, which she thinks is justified and will continue.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Musk Says Twitter Hiding Witnesses He Needs in Buyout Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is accusing Twitter Inc. of hiding key witnesses in their legal battle over whether he must consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, according to people familiar with the allegations. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Disney stock pops on Q3 earnings as subscribers surge to 14.4 million

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

  • US Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since Early in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sel

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • EU says U.S. plan for EV tax breaks discriminatory, may breach WTO rules

    The European Union said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under a provision of the $430 billion climate and energy bill that was passed by the Senate on Sunday, U.S. buyers of zero-emissions electric vehicles (EVs) would be eligible for tax credits worth several thousand dollars. However, domestic content conditions would apply to the tax breaks to push the EV industry away from reliance on China and spur local investment in battery minerals and manufacturing.

  • How climate change affects hurricanes and what to expect for the rest of 2022

    The start of the hurricane season may have been slow in comparison to recent years, but with warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, it could ramp up very quickly in August and September.

  • Climate Spending Bill Passes; Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Earnings Miss?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Top Penny Stocks for August 2022

    Penny stocks are those which typically trade at $5 per share or less. Most penny stocks represent small companies that likely trade via over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, although some do trade on primary exchanges.

  • Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices for customers who want to watch Disney+ or Hulu without commercials. The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December, when it begins to offer a new option that includes ads for the current price. Shares of Disney rose 6.9% in after-hours trading to $120.15 on Wednesday.

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • ‘Free’ Job Training Can Cost a Fortune for Employees Who Quit

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- BreAnn Scally is a pet lover, the kind who wishes she could take home every stray she passes on the street. So she was intrigued last year when she discovered that PetSmart, the pet-supply chain, offered what it advertises on its website as “FREE paid” grooming training. She hopes to open her own cage-free animal shelter one day, and she figured she should get comfortable with a pair of clippers. That way, she wouldn’t have to pay someone when she brought home an errant po

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • Disney earnings: 'Path to profitability' thanks to ads but likely won't hit 2024 target, says analyst

    Disney will heavily rely on its upcoming ad-supported tier to reach profitability in its direct-to-consumer business.