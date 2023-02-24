Klear.ai Appoints Peter Govek as New CRO

Industry Veteran with background in InsureTech & FinTech SaaS joins Klear.ai

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a leading provider of native AI insurance software solutions for claims, risk and underwriting, has announced the appointment of Peter Govek as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 23 years of RMIS & claims administration experience, Govek is a dynamic leader and visionary who specializes in P&C claims software, IRM solutions, and innovative risk mitigation approaches.

As the new CRO, Govek will be responsible for managing revenue growth and ensuring that customers receive the best possible service. His appointment strengthens Klear.ai's already strong leadership team, bringing more than 23 years of industry and technology experience and expertise.

"I am excited about Klear.ai's forward-thinking vision and the impact they are bringing to this industry," says Govek. "This product and organization are truly different compared to other solutions in the marketplace. The smart based native AI technology is a unified solution that leads to real, tangible ROI. Klear.ai's toolset goes above and beyond the customer's current demand for digital and streamlined insurance solutions. Customers can quickly achieve value using technology that is easily understood, fast to deploy and configure, and truly solves tomorrow's problems, today."

Brijesh Kumar, Klear.ai's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our leadership team. He is a highly experienced industry professional who understands that for any organization to scale and maximize profitable growth, you need to have data work with you and for you. With Pete's leadership and personal insights, Klear.ai will only improve on our ability to bring innovative solutions to customers quickly. Pete's commitment, integrity, and passion is indicative of the people on our team and a big reason why we are a trusted solutions provider and industry partner."

About Klear.ai

Klear.ai's native AI one-system software solution offers claims administration, risk management solutions, and analytics to a variety of entities across various industries. The system is designed to be smarter, faster, and easily deployed, with effortless configuration.

Klear.ai helps our customers innovate, serve their stakeholders better, and grow.

For more information about Klear.ai and its insurance software solutions, please visit https://www.klear.ai/.

