Klearly Announces $4M Raise to Empower Revenue Teams

·3 min read

Prescriptive analytics provides actionable insights for teams to grow confidently

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klearly today announced it is raising $4 million in capital to help B2B revenue teams know what actions to prioritize next on their path to growth. The round was led by York IE and includes IDEA Fund Partners, Studio VC, Front Porch Ventures, and Triangle Tweener Fund.

Klearly is the SaaS application for B2B revenue teams who desire the smarter path to growth.

Klearly's latest raise will provide additional scale in product capabilities and go-to-market efforts. "With Klearly, B2B revenue teams finally have the power to understand what's been working—and more importantly, what to do next and who to prioritize," said Founder & CEO Alex Krawchick. "The future of B2B revenue is now; it's about using data to look ahead with a guidance system that empowers teams to make evidence-based decisions. We call this Winfluence and it gives teams the power to know what to do more of and where it's ok to say no. We're thrilled to be innovating alongside our customers, investors, and industry leaders."

Marketing, sales, and customer success teams are asking for a real-time revenue guidance system to figure out how to achieve more impact with fewer people and less time. Klearly is well-positioned to provide this critical decision support using prescriptive analytics. "We see several trends—a shift in marketing, prioritizing efficient scaling and a B2B revenue talent shortage—colliding and driving more data driven go-to-market decisions, which is why we believe Klearly is the right company at the right moment," said Joe Raczka, Chief Investment Officer, York IE.

Klearly's latest funding will also boost the launch of a self-service installation of the Klearly application into customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platforms (MAPs). This expansion will enable revenue teams to focus on insights to better target and prioritize what to do next. By offering a method to connect data sources on their own within a matter of minutes, teams avoid long onboarding that often comes with introducing new solutions.

Additionally, as focus rises on first party-data accuracy and insights while third party cookies become obsolete, Klearly provides quicker time-to-trust by reading between the lines of data and providing immediately actionable insights.

"As B2B revenue professionals, the last thing we need is more data. What we really need are actionable insights that give us confidence to grow the business," said Doug Sechrist, VP of Growth Marketing at Zenefits. "Klearly breaks down cross-team silos and delivers a new way for revenue teams to collaboratively operate by using their own data to drive decisions."

About Klearly

Klearly is the SaaS application for B2B revenue teams who desire the smarter path to growth. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Klearly uses data science and machine learning to help marketing, sales, and customer success teams collaboratively understand how they're contributing to the business and prioritize their work to most effectively grow revenue. Ready to see more Klearly? Visit us at klearly.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Contact:
Klearly Marketing
marketing@klearly.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klearly-announces-4m-raise-to-empower-revenue-teams-301562270.html

SOURCE Klearly

