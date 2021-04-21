The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LDOS, VRM and EBS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in LDOS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14947&from=1
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
Class Period: June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021
Throughout the class period, Vroom, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in VRM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14947&from=1
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)
Class Period: July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EBS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14947&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641478/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-LDOS-VRM-and-EBS