The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KDMN, CS and ARRY
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)
Class Period: October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2021
The KDMN lawsuit alleges Kadmon Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KDMN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16392&from=1
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)
Class Period: October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021
Credit Suisse Group AG allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital (“Greensill”) and Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form?id=16392&from=1
Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ARRY: (a) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021, inclusive and (b) pursuant, or traceable, or both, to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering; or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering; or (iii) any combination of the initial public offering, December 2020 offering, or March 2021 offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021
Defendants repeatedly and consistently painted a materially misleading picture of the Company's business and prospects that did not reflect rising steel and freight costs. After the October 2020 initial public offering, the December 2020 offering and the March 2021 offering, and subsequent to the class period, Array disclosed that it was experiencing increases in steel prices and substantial increases in the cost of both ocean and truck freight that in turn were having a material impact on its margins for the foreseeable future. This caused Array to miss profit expectations and withdraw its full-year outlook. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, shareholders have suffered significant losses and damages.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ARRY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/array-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16392&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649832/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KDMN-CS-and-ARRY