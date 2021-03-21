The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, CLOV and FUBO
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period iRhythm Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Learn about your recoverable losses in IRTC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13891&from=1
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021
According to the complaint, Clover Health Investments, Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLOV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?id=13891&from=1
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Class Period: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
The FUBO lawsuit alleges that fuboTV Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in FUBO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13891&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636677/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IRTC-CLOV-and-FUBO