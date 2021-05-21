The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EBON, DDD and UI
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)
Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ebang International Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EBON: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16018&from=1
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The complaint alleges 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DDD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form?id=16018&from=1
Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - March 20, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ubiquiti Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in UI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ubiquiti-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16018&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648507/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-EBON-DDD-and-UI