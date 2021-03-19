U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,953.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,793.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.00
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.03
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.60
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.35 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0200
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,687.01
    -1,365.48 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.95
    -26.27 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,950.78
    -265.97 (-0.88%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NTNX, CYDY and NEPT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 - May 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021

Nutanix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Nutanix had materially overstated its customer base and sales productivity, and that such overstatements would eventually cause the Company's stock price to drop dramatically.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NTNX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nutanix-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13846&from=1

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period CytoDyn Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CYDY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13846&from=1

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Class Period: July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NEPT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13846&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636391/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-NTNX-CYDY-and-NEPT

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gives Back Gains as Jump in Yields Signals Low Confidence in Fed

    The price action suggests traders may not believe the Fed will be able to continue its easy monetary policy for a few more years as Powell indicated.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a Chinese software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range.The company priced its sale of 43.59 million American depositary shares at $21 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Tuya had marketed the shares at $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing ranks as the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.(Updates with details from term sheet from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank Indonesia Holds Rate, Pledges More Support for Rupiah

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and pledged to do more to support a currency that has weakened as U.S. yields rise.Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday, as predicted by all 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board have cut the rate by 150 basis points since the beginning of last year to bolter the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.Thursday’s decision “is not a surprise at all, given the unsettled global yield environment,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. After taking rates to a record low last month and easing lending standards, “there’s a sense that it will get increasingly hard for BI to find more rabbits to pull out of its hat.”The rupiah ended three days of losses Thursday, adding 0.1%, while the country’s benchmark stock index rose 1.1%.Thursday’s decision comes with currency concerns back in play as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields has sparked a sell-off in emerging markets. Indonesian sovereign bonds had seen $1.5 billion of outflows this year through Monday and the rupiah has fallen 2.7% against the dollar over the past month, prompting the central bank to intervene in markets -- efforts it pledged to continue Thursday.“The rupiah was certainly a key factor toward today’s hold decision, but we believe BI still remains relatively more dovish compared to other EM central banks,” said Charu Chanana, lead Asia economist at Continuum Economics in Singapore. “Indonesia’s economic growth is still fragile, and threats to the central bank’s independence will likely keep the central bank on a dovish path for some more time.”Limited SpaceWarjiyo, who wants to maintain an interest-rate differential with other countries to attract foreign funds, has said room for further cuts is limited. The latest draft of an omnibus bill, which would more closely align the central bank’s mandate with government priorities and formalize its direct funding of government bonds, has concerned markets, though less so than when reforms were first mooted last year.Warjiyo skipped a question on the omnibus bill during Thursday’s briefing.“Bank Indonesia has made clear that its focus has shifted firmly toward defending the rupiah amid growing outflows. But it also continues to engage in substantial primary market bond purchases this year,” which could complicate its currency policy goals, said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “BI will have to walk a fine line in coming months if global yields continue to rise.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“While Indonesia’s growth outlook is improving, still-sluggish domestic demand would in theory keep the door open for more rate cuts this cycle. In practice, though, we are anticipating a policy U-turn by year-end, which we expect will be needed to provide more fundamental support for the rupiah, beyond the repeated intervention currently.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistClick here to read the full reportThe central bank and government have stepped up measures -- such as easing rules on mortgage and vehicle loans, cutting the tax on car sales and boosting the stimulus budget -- as they try to meet an economic growth target around 5% this year. Surveys have shown consumer confidence and spending recovering, and the vaccine rollout is expected to further boost activity.Easing price pressures have allowed Bank Indonesia to keep policy loose. Still, the shifting global environment means February’s rate cut may be the last for a while, with the central bank relying on macroprudential measures instead.“Warjiyo has run out of cuts for now. A few short weeks removed from easing, the landscape has changed significantly,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Bank in Manila. “It looks like Warjiyo will be looking to push bank lending, but he won’t be using his policy tool to do that.”(Updates market levels in fourth paragraph, adds Bloomberg Economics comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock and Vanguard Among Firms Democrats Ask About Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters wants BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and other big asset managers to turn over data on their firms’ hiring of women and minorities, expanding on a similar request she previously made to Wall Street banks.Waters and fellow Democrat Representative Joyce Beatty sought the information from the 31 largest U.S. investment firms, all of which manage at least $400 billion, according to a statement from the committee Thursday. In addition to BlackRock and Vanguard, State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments Inc. were also among companies that received the request.“Investment firms have failed to prioritize diversity and inclusion on their staffs and boards, and have also failed to prioritize doing business with diverse-owned asset managers,” Waters said in the statement.The announcement came hours after Beatty, the chairwoman of the panel’s Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, concluded a hearing on diversity with witnesses including New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Anne Simpson, a director for sustainable investments for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The panel also discussed legislation that would increase diversity at financial firms.Beatty convened the hearing to shine a spotlight on the potential consequences of not having data on diversity and to discuss legislation that would require mandatory disclosure of such information, according to a memo by committee staff. Many public companies haven’t shared their diversity metrics, which could leave shareholders uninformed about investment risks, according to the memo.Waters of California and Ohio’s Beatty sent letters to the top U.S. banks seeking diversity data. In February 2020, they released a report and that found only 23 of the 44 largest lenders publicly disclose such information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • Plug Power receives 'expected' Nasdaq non-compliance notice

    Plug Power Inc. said late Thursday it was working "diligently" to file its form 10-K, which got delayed after the fuel-cell companydetected accounting errors in recent financial statements and said earlier this week it would have to restate them. The company also said it received an "expected" notice from Nasdaq related to the filing delay. The goal is to file the form "as soon as possible," Plug Power said. The company has until May 17 to do so. Shares of Plug Power rose 0.2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 7.6%.

  • The Fed is dovish but bond yields are soaring. What gives?

    Here's some of the theories why the Fed's dovish messaging on Wednesday didn't stave off a sharp bond-market selloff on the following session.