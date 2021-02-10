The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QSR, DECN and AZN
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)
Class Period: April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Restaurant Brands International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in QSR: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/restaurant-brands-international-inc-loss-submission-form?id=12792&from=1
Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN)
Class Period: March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
During the class period, Decision Diagnostics Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (ii) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DECN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/decision-diagnostics-corp-loss-submission-form?id=12792&from=1
Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)
Class Period: May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Astrazeneca Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) initial clinical trials for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (b) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (c) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (d) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (e) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.
Learn about your recoverable losses in AZN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form?id=12792&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628864/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-QSR-DECN-and-AZN