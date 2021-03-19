The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FUBO, UAVS and MPLN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Class Period: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

Throughout the class period, fuboTV Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FUBO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13847&from=1

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021

During the class period, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in UAVS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13847&from=1

Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii (NYSE:MPLN)

Class Period: July 12, 2020 - November 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021

The MPLN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan's largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (b) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan's services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (c) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan's services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company's to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan's business was worth far less than represented to investors.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MPLN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/multiplan-corporation-f-k-a-churchill-capital-corp-iii-loss-submission-form?id=13847&from=1

